ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Much of Southwest Virginia had pleasant weather conditions for Thanksgiving. However, we’re anticipating a breezier and colder Friday ahead. Dress warmly if you’re planning on doing some Black Friday shopping. A cold front swept through the area overnight. While a few lingering morning rain showers are possible — as well as some mountain snow showers — skies will gradually clear during the morning hours. Winds will pick up, with gusts between 20 – 30 mph possible. These northwest winds will help to filter in colder air. Expect temperatures to stay in the 40s and 30s throughout the day.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO