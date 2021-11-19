ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Is It Really More Economical?' Attorney Questions Whether Remote Court Hearings Are Saving Clients Money

By Charles Toutant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2022, Kole says, courts will need to evaluate and keep the best of what we learned from practice during the pandemic. Courts should consider whether more matters are resolved...

Judge Set to Visit Jail to See for Himself Whether Safety Provisions Still Protect Attorney-Client Conversations

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Dave Rosenberg at Yolo County Superior Court this week took a matter under submission after defense lawyers’ concerns about confidentiality conditions with their clients at the jail clashed with claimed security concerns by the jail. Judge Rosenberg delayed a final decision until he could personally visit...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
As Talent War Escalates, Law Firms Fear Business Pros Getting Poached

Law firms aren’t just fighting for talented lawyers. A duel for talented nonattorney staff members—from secretaries and litigation support professionals to financial analysts and strategic C-suite leaders—is also a top concern, according to firm leaders and legal industry observers. A recent survey of law firm business professionals pegged “staff poaching”...
ECONOMY
'Marked Lack of Respect for the Legal System': Pa. Ethics Board Hands 'Recidivist Disciplinary Offender' 18-Month Suspension

The Disciplinary Board for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania found Andrew Wilson Barbin in violation of 18 Pennsylvania Rules of Professional Conduct across matters in five matters with four different clients. His violations included incompetence, neglect, failure to communicate, filing and pursuing frivolous litigation and conduct prejudicial to the administration...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Judge Grants Uber's Motion to Compel Arbitration of Driver-Misclassification Suits

Uber's bid to compel arbitration was granted in two wage-and-hour class actions filed on behalf of drivers. Judge says exception to Federal Arbitration Act for workers engaged in interstate commerce does not apply to Uber drivers. The court ruled that a class of workers may not qualify for interstate commerce...
LAW
Critical Mass by Law.com's Ellen Bardash: Pharmacies Found Liable In First Opioid Crisis Verdict, Monsanto Blocked On One Roundup Appeal While Arguing Another.

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, a weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. Three major pharmacy chains have been found liable for public nuisance claims in the first opioid crisis jury trial. Monsanto claims it can’t put a carcinogen warning on Roundup without federal approval. And find out who’s representing the Astroworld venue manager in the case over the mass casualty event earlier this month.
LAW
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Suit Against Lyft Over Collision Sent to Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote and Cipriani & Werner on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Lyft and Tarakur Rahman to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Cutruzzula & Nalducci on behalf of Joshua Kaczynski, Kimberly Kaczynski and Walter Kaczynski. The case is 2:21-cv-01715, Kaczynski et al. v. Rahman et al.
LAW
Fox Rothschild Brings Suit On Behalf of Dollar Tree Over Leasing Agreement Dispute

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Dollar Tree sued Providence Properties Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over a leasing agreement dispute. The case was brought by Fox Rothschild. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-05162, Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. v. Providence Properties LLC.
LAW
Attorney: No More `Black Pastors' in Court for Arbery Case

One defense attorney told Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley that he was concerned the Rev. Al Sharpton's presence in court Wednesday was an attempt to intimidate the disproportionately white jury hearing the case. An attorney for one of the white men standing trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery told...
POLITICS
Judicial Ethics Opinion 21-106

Although it is more efficient for a court clerk to request a “long form information” from an arresting agency to support the issuance of an arrest warrant, this is a prosecutorial task and using the court’s staff and database for this purpose is ethically impermissible. The Advisory Committee on Judicial...
POLITICS
NYCLU, Latham Challenge Ruling That Blocked Access to Police Misconduct Complaints Despite Repeal of Nondisclosure Law

As the New York Civil Liberties Union and major law firms continue their “police transparency campaign” linked to the repeal of a state law that had allowed police-misconduct records to stay hidden, the group and Latham & Watkins have now launched an appeal of a controversial lower-court ruling they say is undercutting transparency and the point of the repeal.
LAW
Doe v. State of N.Y.

The Court considered the following papers in deciding this motion: (1) Notice of Motion, dated September 8, 2021. (2) Affirmation of Cheryl M. Rameau, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, in Support dated September 8, 2021 with attachments. (3) Affirmation of Jordan Rutsky, Esq., in Opposition, dated October 12, 2021, with attachments. (4) Reply Affirmation of Cheryl M. Rameau, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, dated October 18, 2021. Claimant filed this Claim on August 13, 2020 pursuant to the Child Victims Act to recover damages for alleged sexual misconduct perpetrated by Jeffrey Bernstein, an attorney assigned by Bronx County Family Court pursuant to County Law article 18-B to represent Claimant in a custody proceeding (see Affirmation of Cheryl Rameau, Esq., Assistant Attorney General [Rameau Aff] Ex A [Amended Claim] 2). An Amended Claim was filed on October 28, 2020. The Amended Claim alleges Mr. Bernstein sexually abused Claimant on several occasions in 1989 in a conference room at the Bronx County Family Courthouse (see id.). Defendant now moves pursuant to CPLR 3211 (a) (7) to dismiss the Amended Claim on the ground that it fails to state a cause of action upon which relief can be granted. Specifically, Defendant contends that Mr. Bernstein, an attorney assigned to represent Claimant pursuant to County Law article 18-b, is not an employee or agent of the State and, as such, the State cannot be held liable for any wrongdoing committed by him (see Rameau Aff 8; see also Reply Affirmation of Cheryl M. Rameau, Esq., Assistant Attorney General.
POLITICS
Charges Announced Against Disbarred Attorney For Defrauding Client And Court

SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced on Monday, November 15 that Russell A. Robinson, a now-disbarred San Francisco-based attorney was charged with multiple felony counts for defrauding a client, two courts, and two insurance companies— all while illegally practicing law after he was suspended from doing so. “Our...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

