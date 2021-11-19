ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Weird Rules Subway Employees Have To Follow

By Steven John
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You don't get to be the largest fast food chain on the planet without having a few rules in place to ensure order and consistency. As it turns out, the rules imposed on employees at Subway — which is indeed the largest fast-food chain, with more branches than any other restaurant,...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 3

Related
Mashed

McDonald's Employees Wish You'd Stop Doing This In The Drive-Thru

There's something about McDonald's that many of us just can't resist. There are the crispy fries, delicious sandwiches and burgers, and dreamy ice cream concoctions (although we probably should be staying away from those, considering we've been warned time and again about how often those ice cream machines break), to name a few. As much as we all love a good, simple drive-thru order of a burger and fries, there's a lot more going on in a run-of-the-mill McDonald's restaurant than we often realize.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Red Flag On Your Chick-Fil-A Receipt Has A Secret Meaning

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What Chick-Fil-A Employees Wish You Would Stop Doing When Ordering

As a fast food restaurant, Chick-fil-A has managed to achieve cult status among its fans that vouch for its tasty food options like chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. As noted by USA Today, Chick-fil-A was picked by consumers as the best fast food restaurant in 2021. And according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, the eatery won top honors for the seventh year in a row. So they're doing something right!
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Chick-Fil-A Reveals They Have a Major Problem With Customers at Their Locations

Chick-Fil-A's new CEO, Andrew T. Cathy, knew the company he inherited from his father has a unique problem when he took the job. The fast-food chain's restaurants remain so popular that many of them are too busy, leading some potential customers to not eat there. It's one of the reasons why customers will see Chick-Fil-A locations so close together, as the company hopes to spread out its consumer base. The company estimates that as many as 30% of potential customers decide not to stop by because a location is too busy.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Employee Training#Food Safety#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Food Drink
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Awesome 98

People are Disgusted by How Little Ceasars Pizza Sauce is Allegedly Made

A TikToker who claims to work at Little Ceasars posted a video of how they allegedly make their pizza sauce. The video has since gone viral with over 15.8 million views since it was posted last week. The video shows a large plastic container full of what looks like tomato paste, water, and herbs being mixed together. However, none of that is what’s bothering people.
LUBBOCK, TX
Power 96

Drive Thru Worker Told Me To “Go Ahead And Order,” Excuse Me?

Doesn't it kind of feel like the world has turned upside down? I keep scratching my head about some of the things I've encountered in these last two years. We keep hearing about the labor shortage, and how hard it is to find employees. Fast food places are hiring with wages at $15 an hour and more. But as the wages increase, doesn't it kind of feel like the service has gone down the toilet?
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

McDonald's Employee Vents After Being Blindsided by 6,400 Item Order

TikTok has become the venue of choice for many fast-food chain employees, including one who went viral earlier this week when she complained about a 6,400-item order that a customer needed in just four hours. The video was posted by @brittanicurtis23, and has racked up almost 300,000 views in just two days. The TikToker told one of her followers that the bill reached $7,400.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fox News

McRib cooking process shocks McDonald's fans in viral video

There’s an old saying "never see how the sausage gets made." The same can be said about the McRib. A video on TikTok showing the process that McDonald’s workers go through to make the seasonal sandwich has gone viral. As is the case with a lot of fast food items, it looks much more appetizing after it’s been prepared.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

The Terrible Tipping Advice Servers Say People Actually Follow

File this one under "You can't really do that ... can you?" A Redditor called taashfin raised the hackles of restaurant servers by posting a photo of a receipt where a customer had written in a negative number for the tip. The patron attempted to reduce a $22.47 bill to an even $20 by scrawling "-2.47" on the line for the tip. They also wrote "Nah bruh," revealing a Gen Z-specific disdain for their meal's cost. The headline on the Reddit post ironically suggested this was a life pro tip: "Get 11% discount on your next visit to the restaurant."
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

McDonald’s customer baffles TikTok with ‘brilliant’ money-saving breakfast hack: ‘You’re getting ripped off’

A TikTok user is going viral after sharing his “brilliant” McDonald’s breakfast hack. The fast-food hack, which shows how to save money on the chain’s most popular breakfast sandwiches, comes courtesy of the HellthyJunkFood TikTok account (@hellthyjunkfood). It’s just the latest wallet-friendly fast-food tip to go viral on the app.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Restaurant worker claims boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back and people are horrified

A restaurant worker has claimed her boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back of the restaurant and people are horrified. Posting on TikTok, Brooke shared a video of her looking baffled while miming to a remix of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World in which the lyrics are changed from “and I think to myself, what a wonderful world” to “and I think to myself, what the f**k.” The sound has become a popular trend on the social media platform.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Major Chicken Chain Is Turning Customers Away From the Drive-Thru

We've all been there: impatiently fidgeting in our car, stomach rumbling, with a dozen cars ahead blocking our path to the drive-thru window. There's nothing quite as painful as a fast-food traffic jam several vehicles deep, especially when we're at our hungriest. While major chain restaurants have recognized the importance of speeding up their drive-thrus, one beloved chicken chain has gone a step further and is encouraging customers to skip the dreaded car line altogether.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Wendy's Employees Hate This Question

It's one of those long Friday nights, that particular type of night where the last few hours of the weekday seem to drag on with every tick of the clock. You, a hard-working Wendy's employee, are whittling away the hours shuffling through customers, ringing up orders, and giving change. The air around you is heavy with the familiar scent of those square, never-frozen burgers sizzling on the grill, accompanied by the tinny melody of a Top 40 hit playing over the radio. A particular type of customer strolls up to the counter, iPhone in hand, and starts reading their order from a text message on their phone. Three Baconators, four large fries, three six-piece spicy chicken nuggets, and a big bacon cheddar cheeseburger–and they want it all to go.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

In These 2 States Hot Dogs Are Legally Considered Sandwiches

Among the heated debates of the culinary world, everyone seems to have an opinion on whether or not a hot dog falls within the sandwich category. History has interpreted this age-old head-scratcher in numerous ways. Let's first consult the dictionary, shall we? According to Merriam-Webster, a sandwich is defined as...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Is Burger King Open On Thanksgiving 2021?

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, it's natural to want to ensure that all your holiday plans are in place. And if you're going to step out for a fast food meal, it's a good idea to double-check with a restaurant about their timings. After all, you don't want to get to your favorite eatery only to realize that it's not open, right? According to USA Today, several popular chains are going to be closed for the holidays. But don't worry — a few options are likely to still be available this year.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mashed

69K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy