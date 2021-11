LATEXO – Latexo ISD board members received great news during their November meeting Thursday night. A report from Dan Rainey of Goff & Herrington on the district’s recent audit showed the district to be well into the black on district-wide fund financials, liabilities and general fund, which showed an increase of $431,000 after expenditures. The final budget showed that the district received around $200,000 more revenue than anticipated while spending around $250,000 less than anticipated. “In short, it was a good audit with good financial results,” Rainey said.

