Twitter Is Divided On Padma Lakshmi's Bread Opinion

We all know Padma Lakshmi as host, judge, and executive producer of Bravo's hit show "Top Chef," but these days, she's also working hard on another show, "Taste the Nation," which airs on Hulu. On "Taste the Nation," Lakshmi takes viewers on tours across America to discover the cuisines of indigenous and immigrant peoples and the stories behind what food means to each of the communities she visits. In the first 10-episode season, Lakshmi highlighted Persian food in Los Angeles, Peruvian cuisine in New Jersey, and Thai fare in Las Vegas (via Hulu). The new four-episode 2nd season has a twist, following Lakshmi as she documents the celebratory traditions of different groups for four different holidays: Hanukkah in New York City, Buenanoche (a Cuban take on Christmas) in Miami, the Lunar New Year in Los Angeles' Koreatown, and Thanksgiving in Cape Cod in a special episode that focuses on the Wampanoag Nation (via Variety).
