A 38-year-old woman who is on trial for the murder of her newborn baby is said to have “snapped” over the stress of applying to stay in the UK while also trying to support her family – including her husband who served for the British Army. Silipa Keresi, originally from Fiji, is accused of wrapping her son Maliki in a towel and dumping him in a woodland close to her home in Hythe, New Forest, Hampshire, on 5 March last year.The mother-of-four had asked for a termination earlier in the pregnancy but was told at 26 weeks and five days...

IMMIGRATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO