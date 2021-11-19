Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Probable Friday

Green had 16 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 105-96 victory over Atlanta. Green continues to log heavy minutes as a member of the starting lineup, walking away with his best performance of the season thus far. With Michael Porter (back) still on the shelf, Green should continue to have some nice streaming value for those in need of a scoring punch. This kind of efficiency will obviously not hold, but there is enough there for him to maintain some relevance in the short term.
