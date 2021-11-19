ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Probable Friday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Hyland (hip, ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's contest against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

thednvr.com

Winner’s Lounge: Bones Hyland breaks out as the Nuggets beat the Hawks

Live from the Winner’s Lounge, Harrison, Dev and D-Line break down Bones Hyland’s breakout performance, Aaron Gordon’s best offensive game of the season and Nikola Jokic’s triple-double evening. Also, notes on the bench, which didn’t include Zeke Nnaji tonight, MPJ’s continued absence and more. Then, Adam calls in from the Munder Dome for a recap of the Nuggets’ pressers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jeff Green: Pops for 16 points in Friday's win

Green had 16 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 105-96 victory over Atlanta. Green continues to log heavy minutes as a member of the starting lineup, walking away with his best performance of the season thus far. With Michael Porter (back) still on the shelf, Green should continue to have some nice streaming value for those in need of a scoring punch. This kind of efficiency will obviously not hold, but there is enough there for him to maintain some relevance in the short term.
NBA
chatsports.com

Game thread: Hawks at Nuggets

The Atlanta Hawks will battle the Denver Nuggets on Friday night as they complete a west coast roadtrip. Join us for all of the action.
NBA
numberfire.com

JaMychal Green coming off Nuggets' bench Friday night

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Nikola Jokic was suspended one game due to his actions in a brawl with the Miami Heat, and he sat out Wednesday's game as a result. However, his time is served, and he is back in the starting five to kick off the weekend. Green will revert to the bench against the Hawks.
NBA
The Tribune

Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic lead Nuggets past Hawks for fourth straight win

For a gang that couldn’t shoot straight for much of Friday night’s game, the Nuggets did all right. Their defense saw to that. And so did rookie guard Bones Hyland. Despite shooting just 44.9 from the field, including 10-for-35 from 3-point land, the Nuggets beat the flightless Atlanta Hawks, 105-96, at Ball Arena.
NBA
chatsports.com

Denver Nuggets Film Friday: This is the Will Barton we’ve been waiting for

If you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me on Twitter.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Bones Hyland comments on special relationship he shares with Will Barton

We have officially entered the Bones Hyland era, Denver Nuggets fans. Now that Hyland is in the rotation and playing every night, he has truly emerged as a fan favorite. On Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks, he perfected his role as a spark off the bench, scoring 15 points on 5-10 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. A few games ago, however, Hyland was struggling to find his rhythm offensively. Against the Houston Rockets, he shot 1-7 from the field in his 15 minutes. According to a tweet from Altitude’s Katy Winge while covering that game, Will Barton took it amongst himself to lift Hyland’s spirits during a timeout. Hyland retweeted Winge’s report later that night in order to give fans a glimpse into the developing relationship between he and the longest tenured Nugget.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Recap: Nikola Jokic and Bones Hyland are immaculate as Nuggets bash Blazers in blowout win for their fifth straight

Will Barton did not play tonight. The Nuggets were down their 2nd, 3rd, and 4th best players. Yet they kicked the Blazers teeth in; who in fairness were missing Dame, but they would’ve won this game either way. Nikola Jokic had a masterclass, Bones Hyland had his best game as a pro, and the bench wasn’t abysmal! In fact the team as a whole had their best offensive game of their season; having the highest scoring game of the season, and shooting 47.5% from 3. Just a great game and immaculate vibes. Oh, they also got the Munder.
NBA
chatsports.com

Bones Hyland, defense lead Nuggets to blowout win over Blazers

‘Dem Bones is rolling. And so are the Nuggets. With rookie guard Bones Hyland providing the spark, and the defense bearing its teeth, the Nuggets ran away from Portland Sunday night at Ball Arena for a 124-95 victory. Denver won its fifth straight game and finished off a perfect homestand.
NBA
cbslocal.com

Nuggets’ Bones Hyland Ranked Among CBS Sports’ Top 10 NBA Rookies

DENVER (CBS4) – A young standout on the Denver Nuggets roster is being recognized for his recent play on the court. Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland slotted in at No. 4 in CBS Sports’ recent NBA top 10 rookie rankings that measures young player performances on a week-to-week basis. “With several players...
NBA
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Carries Nuggets despite loss

Gordon mustered 28 points (10-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 114-108 loss to the Bulls. Gordon took advantage of the fact that both Nikola Jokic (wrist) and Michael Porter (back) were out, and he led Denver in scoring in this loss. This was one of the few times where the veteran forward looked like the dominant two-way player he was during his time with the Magic, though he might revert to a more secondary role when Jokic returns -- something that could happen as early as Sunday against the Suns. Gordon has reached the 20-point mark just three times this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Austin Rivers: Starting Friday

Rivers will start at shooting guard in Friday's matchup with the Bulls, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. With Nikola Jokic (wrist) sidelined, the Nuggets will opt to go small to match the Bulls. Rivers has averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 25.6 minutes in two starts this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Won't play Friday

Jokic (wrist) has been ruled out Friday against the Bulls, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Coach Michael Malone initially downplayed the severity of Jokic's injury, but he'll be forced to miss at least one game. JaMychal Green and Jeff Green should see increased run Friday.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls-Nuggets: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel, Betting Odds, and Live Stream (Friday, November 19th)

The Chicago Bulls (31-41) take on the Denver Nuggets (47-25) at Ball Arena. Game Time: 9:00PM EST/6:00PM PST on Friday, November 19th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Local viewers watch the game on cable TV with Altitude 2. Non-local viewers watch the live stream on NBA League Pass. You can also follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
NBA
ESPN

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic nursing sprained wrist, out Friday vs. Chicago Bulls

DENVER -- The Denver Nuggets were without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a sprained right wrist. Jokic, who sat courtside with his wrist in a brace, appeared to be hurt the night before in a home loss to Philadelphia. Coach Michael Malone said he didn't believe the injury would sideline Jokic for long, but had no timetable for his return.
NBA
chatsports.com

Denver Nuggets Film Friday: The superstar that no one is talking about

If you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me on Twitter.
NBA
chatsports.com

Are the Nuggets cursed?

The Denver Nuggets went all in on their team on March 25th, 2021 when they acquired Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic at the NBA trade deadline. The four games the Nuggets played immediately after with Gordon in the starting unit next to Jamal Murray at point guard were some of the brightest days of the current era. Nikola Jokiu0107 averaged a high number of assists sharing the ball with shooters and cutters. Michael Porter Jr. was optimized in his role as the third scorer on the team. Will Barton was finding success attacking gaps and mismatches.
NBA

