NBA

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Listed questionable vs. Bulls

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Jokic (wrist) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls. Coach...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Controversial Lonzo Ball call in Rockets loss has Bulls coach Billy Donovan blasting refs

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was left scratching his head after a controversial call in their loss against the Houston Rockets. The Bulls, the third-seeded team in the East, fell short on their road game against the 2-16 Rockets on Wednesday night and it was a crucial call halfway through the fourth quarter that ended up changing the course of the game which, to be quite frank, Donovan didn’t really understand.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Damian Lillard, Norman Powell Listed as Questionable vs. Bulls

The Portland Trail Blazers may have to prepare for Wednesday’s tilt against an elite Chicago Bulls team without two of their most important players. According to Casey Holdahl, both Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) and Norman Powell (left ankle sprain) are considered questionable for the interconference matchup. This could be...
NBA
Person
Jamychal Green
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Learning from life without Nikola Jokic

With Nikola Jokic removed from the deck of last night’s inter-conference matchup with the Indiana Pacers, the NBA world got to take a look at a Denver Nuggets team playing without their top two scorers. Jamal Murray’s injury is nothing new, but the league MVP spent Wednesday serving a one-game...
NBA
Denver Post

Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic lead Nuggets past Hawks for fourth straight win

For a gang that couldn’t shoot straight for much of Friday night’s game, the Nuggets did all right. Their defense saw to that. And so did rookie guard Bones Hyland. Despite shooting just 44.9 from the field, including 10-for-35 from 3-point land, the Nuggets beat the flightless Atlanta Hawks, 105-96, at Ball Arena.
NBA
#Nuggets#Bulls
hypefresh.co

Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic Ejected In Victory Over Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic gets ejected in victory over the Miami Heat, 113-96. The reigning NBA MVP was ejected for violently slamming his shoulder into Markieff Morris out of frustration, per ESPN. Jokic scored 25 points, had 15 rebounds, and had ten assists in the beat down over the Heat on Monday night.
NBA
chatsports.com

Recap: Nikola Jokic and Bones Hyland are immaculate as Nuggets bash Blazers in blowout win for their fifth straight

Will Barton did not play tonight. The Nuggets were down their 2nd, 3rd, and 4th best players. Yet they kicked the Blazers teeth in; who in fairness were missing Dame, but they would’ve won this game either way. Nikola Jokic had a masterclass, Bones Hyland had his best game as a pro, and the bench wasn’t abysmal! In fact the team as a whole had their best offensive game of their season; having the highest scoring game of the season, and shooting 47.5% from 3. Just a great game and immaculate vibes. Oh, they also got the Munder.
NBA
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Is it time to take Nikola Jokic serious on defense?

Nikola Jokic can have the same defensive impact for the Denver Nuggets as Marc Gasol for the Memphis Grizzlies. If you had read that phrase three years ago, maybe even two years ago, you’d be laughed out of the building. But when you read it today, it’s not a like-for-like comparison, but it’s realistic.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic told of what he should’ve done to ‘dangerous’ Morris brothers

Former NBA journeyman Darko Milicic explained why he thinks Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic should have just ignored Markieff Morris despite the dirty play. The infamous Nikola Jokic vs. Markieff Morris in-game fight saw the Nuggets big man getting a one-game suspension and the NBA handing out several fines. More drama followed suit as the brothers of the aforementioned players got involved as well.
NBA
FanSided

Nikola Jokic would look amazing in a Chicago Bulls uniform

The Chicago Bulls are coming off one of their worst losses of the season. However, at 10-5, they are in fantastic shape going into the rest of the season. Every team loses games but the Bulls need to work on not blowing games that they once had a lead by 20. Their first chance at a bounce-back game comes tonight against the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
chatsports.com

Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “No timeline” on Nikola Jokic’s injured wrist

It was Nikola Jokic’s right wrist, not the pro-Bulls crowd or the Nuggets’ three-game losing streak, that mattered in the wake of Friday night’s loss to Chicago. Sporting a tan suit and a black brace on his right wrist, Jokic was relegated to cheerleader after suffering a wrist sprain in Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia. Nuggets coach Michael Malone ruled him out before the game started after both player and coach had dismissed the issue late Thursday night.
NBA

