Nuggets' Will Barton: Probable Friday

Will Barton — A Oh, how the tables have turned in Mile High Basketball country. Throughout Barton’s eight seasons in Denver, a small, but vocal lunatic fringe within the Nuggets fanbase has begged for him to take a seat. On Wednesday night, they were asking for him to take a bow.
Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Nikola Jokic was suspended one game due to his actions in a brawl with the Miami Heat, and he sat out Wednesday's game as a result. However, his time is served, and he is back in the starting five to kick off the weekend. Green will revert to the bench against the Hawks.
Barton will not start Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers and is considered questionable due to lower back tightness. Barton's back apparently tightened up during pregame warmups, and he was spotted heading back to the locker room in the minutes leading up to tip-off. The Nuggets quickly announced that Austin Rivers will start in Barton's place, and at this time it's unclear if Barton will be cleared to enter the game off the bench or if he'll be scratched altogether.
We have officially entered the Bones Hyland era, Denver Nuggets fans. Now that Hyland is in the rotation and playing every night, he has truly emerged as a fan favorite. On Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks, he perfected his role as a spark off the bench, scoring 15 points on 5-10 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. A few games ago, however, Hyland was struggling to find his rhythm offensively. Against the Houston Rockets, he shot 1-7 from the field in his 15 minutes. According to a tweet from Altitude’s Katy Winge while covering that game, Will Barton took it amongst himself to lift Hyland’s spirits during a timeout. Hyland retweeted Winge’s report later that night in order to give fans a glimpse into the developing relationship between he and the longest tenured Nugget.
Barton (back) is being considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Dallas, per head coach Michael Malone, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports. Suffice it to say there's been no shortage of confusion regarding Barton's availability over the last 24 hours, as he was a very late scratch from Sunday night's win over the Blazers. Barton's back apparently tightened up during pregame warmups, and while he was initially announced as a starter, Austin Rivers ended up getting the nod at shooting guard, and the Nuggets later announced that Barton would not be available. Ahead of Monday's game, the team listed Barton as doubtful, but Malone has since informed the media that the veteran's status won't be decided until closer to game-time.
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Will Barton (back) is doubtful to play Monday against the Dallas Mavericks. Barton was scratched from Sunday's lineup after his back tightened up on him during pregame warmups. Austin Rivers started in his place and he will likely do so again in the second leg of the back-to-back. Bones Hyland also stands to benefit after scoring a career-high 18 points on Sunday.
Gordon mustered 28 points (10-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 114-108 loss to the Bulls. Gordon took advantage of the fact that both Nikola Jokic (wrist) and Michael Porter (back) were out, and he led Denver in scoring in this loss. This was one of the few times where the veteran forward looked like the dominant two-way player he was during his time with the Magic, though he might revert to a more secondary role when Jokic returns -- something that could happen as early as Sunday against the Suns. Gordon has reached the 20-point mark just three times this season.
Denver Nuggets point guard Nah'Shon Hyland (ankle) is probable to play Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hyland tweaked his ankle on Monday, but it looks like he will avoid an absence. The rookie first-rounder played over 20 minutes in his last three healthy games. Will Barton (back) is questionable for Thursday.
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone suggested Jokic (wrist) will likely be available for the second half of a back-to-back set Friday versus the Bulls, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. "As far as I know there's nothing wrong with Nikola," Malone said of Jokic, who appeared to sustain a right wrist injury late in Thursday's 103-89 loss to the 76ers.
Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Rivers will get the start on Friday with Nikola Jokic sidelined with a wrist injury. Our models expect him to play 17.3 minutes against the Bulls. Rivers' Friday projection includes 5.7 points, 1.7...
The Chicago Bulls (31-41) take on the Denver Nuggets (47-25) at Ball Arena. Game Time: 9:00PM EST/6:00PM PST on Friday, November 19th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Local viewers watch the game on cable TV with Altitude 2. Non-local viewers watch the live stream on NBA League Pass. You can also follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
If you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me on Twitter.
The Chicago Bulls finish their West Coast road trip on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Bulls are coming off a disappointing 112-107 loss on Wednesday to the Portland Trail Blazers, against...
DENVER -- The Denver Nuggets were without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a sprained right wrist. Jokic, who sat courtside with his wrist in a brace, appeared to be hurt the night before in a home loss to Philadelphia. Coach Michael Malone said he didn't believe the injury would sideline Jokic for long, but had no timetable for his return.
The Denver Nuggets went all in on their team on March 25th, 2021 when they acquired Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic at the NBA trade deadline. The four games the Nuggets played immediately after with Gordon in the starting unit next to Jamal Murray at point guard were some of the brightest days of the current era. Nikola Jokić averaged a high number of assists sharing the ball with shooters and cutters. Michael Porter Jr. was optimized in his role as the third scorer on the team. Will Barton was finding success attacking gaps and mismatches.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (wrist) is questionable to play Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jokic missed the past three games. JaMychal Green and Jeff Green will continue to help fill the void in the front court if Jokic remains out Friday. Zeke Nnaji could also see more minutes off the bench.
The Denver Nuggets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a win while the Nuggets will be stumbling in from a defeat.
If you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me on Twitter.
Comments / 0