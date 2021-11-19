ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Hurt: Scores 13 off bench

Hurt recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one steal, and...

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
This Cavs-Kings Trade Lands Buddy Hield In Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the more surprising teams thus far in the 2021-22 NBA season. Cleveland currently has a record of 9-7, sitting in sixth place of the Eastern Conference. The team has been playing well despite dealing with numerous players being out of the lineup. Ricky Rubio...
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic starting on Friday, Kevin Huerter coming off the bench

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is in the starting five for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Bogdanovic returns to the starting five on Friday with Kevin Huerter coming off the bench. Our models expect him to play 30.2 minutes against the Nuggets. Bogdanovic's Friday projection includes 14.2 points,...
Robert Covington ejected for hostile act against official in Blazers’ game against Kings

Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington was ejected for a hostile act against an official during Wednesday’s game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center. Covington reacted in frustration after Kings guard Buddy Hield made a 3-pointer to tie the game with 49.9 seconds to play in the first half. Covington threw his protective facemask toward the scorer’s table. The mask hit the floor and landed at the feet of official Jonathan Sterling, prompting Sterling to whistle Covington for a technical foul and signal an ejection.
Wayne Ellington starting for Lakers on Friday, DeAndre Jordan coming off the bench

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Wayne Ellington is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ellington will get the start on Friday with DeAndre Jordan moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Minnesota. Ellington's Friday projection includes 9.1 points, 1.7...
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Thriving off bench

Vassell accumulated 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 30 minutes during Friday's 123-109 loss to the Mavericks. Vassell reached the 20-point mark just for the second time this season, but he has scored in double digits in five of his last six contests while regularly coming off the bench. He's averaging 14.8 points across 27.3 minutes per game off the bench through six appearances this month.
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Solid off bench in loss

McDaniels finished with 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 129-102 loss to the Clippers. The Timberwolves played from substantially behind for most of the contest, which may have been a factor in McDaniels getting his most minutes since Oct. 27. The second-year forward did well with the opportunity, finishing with his highest scoring output of the campaign. This was only the second time this season that McDaniels has scored in double figures.
Hornets' Cody Martin: Approaches double-double off bench

Martin notched 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 win over the Warriors. Martin had totaled just 10 points across his last three appearances, but he saw an uptick in playing time Sunday and led the team's bench players with 12 points. The 26-year-old matched his highest rebound total of the season in the narrow victory and came within two boards of a double-double, but he's had an inconsistent role while playing exclusively off the bench to begin the 2021-22 campaign.
