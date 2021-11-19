Matt Hurt: Scores 13 off bench

McDaniels finished with 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 129-102 loss to the Clippers. The Timberwolves played from substantially behind for most of the contest, which may have been a factor in McDaniels getting his most minutes since Oct. 27. The second-year forward did well with the opportunity, finishing with his highest scoring output of the campaign. This was only the second time this season that McDaniels has scored in double figures.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO