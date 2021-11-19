Matt Hurt: Scores 13 off bench

Martin notched 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 win over the Warriors. Martin had totaled just 10 points across his last three appearances, but he saw an uptick in playing time Sunday and led the team's bench players with 12 points. The 26-year-old matched his highest rebound total of the season in the narrow victory and came within two boards of a double-double, but he's had an inconsistent role while playing exclusively off the bench to begin the 2021-22 campaign.
