Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out again Friday

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
Andre Iguodala believes Kyrie Irving is the 4th greatest point guard of all time ... and you can keep your comments to yourself, 'cause he says it's not up for debate!!. The Warriors forward recently told The Athletic that in his mind, Kyrie has cemented his spot as one of the top 20 NBA players EVER -- and on top of that, he's cemented his spot on the Mount Rushmore of point guards in NBA history.
Andre Iguodala is one of the people that believe Kyrie Irving was done wrong on the NBA's All-Time 75 list. The Golden State Warriors veteran is trying to relive old glories with the Dubs, this time helping a younger team unlock their potential. The 3x NBA champion wasn't happy seeing...
Warriors center James Wiseman still hasn’t been fully cleared to participate in scrimmages and it remains unclear when that will happen, head coach Steve Kerr said today (Twitter link via Nick Friedell of ESPN). Although Wiseman’s recovery from meniscus surgery is moving a little slowly, there’s nothing wrong structurally with...
The Golden State Warriors are about to be very depleted when they face the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Steph Curry, Otto Porter Jr, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala have all been ruled out due to various injuries. Dubs head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on all four players...
Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant had been teammates earlier as they locked horns in Nets vs Warriors’ most recent showdown. With the former finally joining his long-loved franchise ahead of the start of NBA 2021-22 Season, it seems like he has finally found his rhythm as he drilled a stunning buzzer-beater over Kevin Durant to close an epic 3rd quarter for the Golden State Warriors.
Ben Simmons' ongoing saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has been the talk of the NBA season thus far. Sixers fans are fed up with what has been going on and they just want Simmons off of the team. Meanwhile, the Sixers are trying to make things right, all while fining the point guard for his recent absences.
Andre Iguodala knows what it’s like to be a star on the Philadelphia 76ers. Before his magical run with the Golden State Warriors, Iguodala was once upon a time the frontman for the Sixers himself. In a conversation with The Athletic reporter Sam Amick, the former Sixers veteran spoke out...
By Steph Curry's standards, he had been pretty quiet over the last four Warriors wins, scoring 20, 15, 19 and 20 points, respectively, in those games. But on Monday night at Chase Center, the reigning NBA scoring champ woke up and made a loud statement. Curry dropped a mesmerizing 50...
After making a statement with a 117-99 victory over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, the Golden State Warriors will move on to game three of their four-game road swing on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. To end their road trip, the Warriors will play a back-to-back, starting with the...
The Golden State Warriors are sitting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. The game is the second night of a back-to-back. Curry's hip has bothered him since a collision with James Harden on Tuesday. "I'll get an assessment," Curry...
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala believes Kyrie Irving is the fourth-best point guard in NBA history. After stating on Twitter last month that Irving belonged in the top 20 of the NBA 75 list, Iguodala told The Athletic's Sam Amick that there are "only three point guards you can argue" are better than the Brooklyn Nets star historically.
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been making headlines of late, but not for his play on the court. In an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Iguodala pointed out how good he believes Jrue Holiday is defensively. During the interview, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala claims Jrue Holiday is massively underrated and that he should be a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year Award winner.
Andre Iguodala scanned Jordan Poole’s stats following the third-year guard’s recent 26-point outing. “He likes those Klay stat lines,” Iguodala joked Nov. 5, pointing out that Poole had no free throws or rebounds — not to mention steals and blocks — and just one assist. Not that there’s anything wrong...
The Warriors are back in the Chase Center after a four-game road trip, but they won’t be whole for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors. In addition to Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, who remain sidelined with an Achilles and knee injury respectively, the Warriors will also be without wings Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II.
While the NBA Players are known to work their way in the gym, day-in and day-out, they are also known for dawning the most outrageous style and Kyle Kuzma’s pre-game outfit in Washington Wizards latest game against the Charlotte Hornets only goes to justify the same. As a result, of which many NBA stars also commented upon the same.
The Golden State Warriors crushed the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night to improve to a 12-2 record, which is the best in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Nets fell to 10-5, (but they did rebound on Wednesday night beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-99 to improve to 11-5). Kevin Durant was...
It has been a horrible two-year stretch for Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson. In the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, Thompson, who had been dealing with a strained hamstring, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament and missed the full 2019-20 season. Then before the shortened...
The Golden State Warriors are sailing through the League smoothly like butter, and Stephen Curry is just being flawless o the court with his skills. They are destroying almost all the teams they face with the same dominance and intensity but it’s Curry who has won more fans than haters.
