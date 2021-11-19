Warriors' Stephen Curry: Downgraded to out

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has hit a number of impressive circus shots throughout his long career, and he crossed one off the list that was inspired by one of his favorite players on Thursday night.
It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors crushed the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night to improve to a 12-2 record, which is the best in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Nets fell to 10-5, (but they did rebound on Wednesday night beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-99 to improve to 11-5). Kevin Durant was...
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry have a good relationship both on and off the court. They have made history with the Golden State Warriors in the past decade, creating a deep bond in the Bay. The Splash Brothers are one of the best duos in the NBA for this season,...
Philadelphia 76ers star Seth Curry is off to a fantastic start and is on pace for record-breaking numbers, not even his brother has done. The younger Curry has been nothing but fantastic for the Sixers so far this season and his shooting numbers have been nothing but a breath of fresh air as they continue to wiggle their way out of all the Ben Simmons drama.
The Golden State Warriors are sailing through the League smoothly like butter, and Stephen Curry is just being flawless o the court with his skills. They are destroying almost all the teams they face with the same dominance and intensity but it’s Curry who has won more fans than haters.
By Steph Curry's standards, he had been pretty quiet over the last four Warriors wins, scoring 20, 15, 19 and 20 points, respectively, in those games. But on Monday night at Chase Center, the reigning NBA scoring champ woke up and made a loud statement. Curry dropped a mesmerizing 50...
Stephen Curry is one of the best bucket-getters of all-time. But the Golden State Warriors guard knows a thing or two about dishing dimes as well. ridiculous no-look pass from Stephen Curry to a streaking Jordan Poole on the other end of the floor:. To have the court-awareness to make...
When you're Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, you have to think outside the box in order to hone your shooting stroke. Curry's personal coach, Brandon Payne, told the Wall Street Journal's Ben Cohen that he and the two-time MVP were looking for "swishes within swishes." To that end, they worked alongside a researcher, Rachel Marty Pyke, and used her shot-tracking data to effectively shrink the size of the basket for Curry to target:
NBA Hall-of-Famer Isiah Thomas had a very respectful message for Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s passing of him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Now in 66th place, as Curry moved into 65th place during a big win over the Brooklyn Nets, Thomas had this to say via his personal Twitter account.
Stephen Curry scored 37 points and tied a season best by hitting nine three-pointers as the Golden State Warriors (12-2) took command in the third quarter and rolled to a 117-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets (10-5). Curry joined Ray Allen as the second player to reach 2,900 career three-pointers...
Stephen Curry is certain about the significant improvement that makes the Golden State Warriors very hard to beat this season. Boasting a 12-2 record and a .857 winning percentage, the Warriors have unanimously become the best team in the league thus far. What’s even more interesting, the Dubs resurged without any big-name addition to their roster.
Stephen Curry scored 37 points and the Golden State Warriors restricted former player Kevin Durant to just 19 as they claimed a 117-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Durant and Curry led the league in points per game going into the match and both sides are expected to be in the mix when the Finals kick off.
CLEVELAND -- The Golden State Warriors have gotten so used to seeing star guard Stephen Curry dominate on so many levels that nothing he does surprises them anymore. The latest example came during Thursday night's 104-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers -- one in which Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, propelling his team out of a 13-point deficit and leading the way to a league-best 13-2 record.
The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
Comments / 0