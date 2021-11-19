18-year-old Brighton man charged with killing father found competent, headed to trial

An 18-year-old Brighton man charged with killing his father is headed to trial.

Hayden Jagst waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday, sending the case to circuit court, after the state's forensic center determined he was competent to stand trial.

A criminal responsibility assessment by the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry is still pending.

Kristina Dunne, Hayden Jagst's attorney, declined to comment.

Police said Hayden Jagst killed Edward Jagst, a Canton Township police officer, at the family's home June 21.

He is charged with open murder, two counts of felony firearm, carrying with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers found Edward Jagst dead in his bed with a gunshot wound, Brighton Police Detective Michael Arntz testified in a hearing earlier this year.

Future court dates are not available.

Contact Kayla Daugherty at 517-552-2848 or kdaugherty@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KayDaugherty92.