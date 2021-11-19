Briggs' picks: Ohio State will prove $95 million doesn't go as far as it used to

All right, let’s get to it, beginning with a point-by-point analysis of the 95 million things that will have to happen for Michigan State to upset Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday.

Here goes, our college football picks of the week:

No. 7 Michigan State (9-1, 6-1) at No. 5 Ohio State (9-1, 7-0), noon, Saturday, ABC

■ Line : Ohio State by 19

Unless we can agree that $95 million doesn’t go as far as it used to, it’s probably best that word of Michigan State coach Mel Tucker’s bombshell 10-year contract offer leaked this week rather than next. That is, presuming the Spartans’ visit to Columbus unfolds as expected* (*which, naturally, means this tough and talented Michigan State team will stun the Buckeyes). Simply, this is a less than ideal matchup for the Spartans. Michigan State could keep it close if star running back Kenneth Walker helps shorten the game, but it’s hard to imagine the visitor — burdened with the worst passing defense in the country — having any answer for Ohio State’s high-flying offense.

■ Pick : Ohio State 48, Michigan State 27

No. 8 Michigan (9-1, 6-1) at Maryland (5-5, 2-5), 3:30 p.m., Saturday, BTN

■ Line : Michigan by 16

Can a trap game be a trap game if everyone calls it a trap game? Maybe, but even if Michigan has one eye on a Maryland team that’s lost five of six and one eye on the Buckeyes, it should still improve to 9-2 against the spread.

■ Pick : Michigan 35, Maryland 17

No. 4 Oregon (9-1, 6-1) at No. 24 Utah (7-3, 6-1), 7:30 p.m., Saturday, ABC

■ Line : Utah by 3

Utah has won six of its seven games, but its one loss in that span was to Oregon State, one of the two teams in the Pac-12 that averages more rushing yards than the Utes. The other one? Oregon. Give us the Ducks to keep their playoff dreams alive.

■ Pick : Oregon 28, Utah 24

Iowa State (6-4) at No. 12 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1), noon, Saturday, Fox

■ Line: Oklahoma by 4

You know me, I’m all aboard the Matt Campbell train. But forgive us for rolling our eyes this week when the Iowa State coach cut off a reporter for daring to suggest the Cyclones aspired to win a Big 12 championship this season. “Not me. That was never my goal. My goal has always been one thing, and that’s to become the best version of ourselves we can become. ... My challenge for this year’s team was to become the greatest together team in the history of Iowa State football, and so far all of our goals are intact from a coach Campbell standpoint.”

Yep, I can imagine Iowa State fans one day telling their great grandchildren of the 2021 Cyclones: “Sure, we may have won only seven games after beginning the season ranked No. 7 in the country, but we were the greatest together team in the history of Iowa State football!” That said, Campbell can rally a team with the best of ‘em, and we’re still on the train. Here’s betting Iowa State beats the wobbling Sooners for the third time in five years.

■ Pick: Iowa State 30, Oklahoma 27