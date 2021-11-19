ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Briggs' picks: Ohio State will prove $95 million doesn't go as far as it used to

By By David Briggs / The Blade
 7 days ago

All right, let’s get to it, beginning with a point-by-point analysis of the 95 million things that will have to happen for Michigan State to upset Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday.

Here goes, our college football picks of the week:

No. 7 Michigan State (9-1, 6-1) at No. 5 Ohio State (9-1, 7-0), noon, Saturday, ABC

Line : Ohio State by 19

Unless we can agree that $95 million doesn’t go as far as it used to, it’s probably best that word of Michigan State coach Mel Tucker’s bombshell 10-year contract offer leaked this week rather than next. That is, presuming the Spartans’ visit to Columbus unfolds as expected* (*which, naturally, means this tough and talented Michigan State team will stun the Buckeyes). Simply, this is a less than ideal matchup for the Spartans. Michigan State could keep it close if star running back Kenneth Walker helps shorten the game, but it’s hard to imagine the visitor — burdened with the worst passing defense in the country — having any answer for Ohio State’s high-flying offense.

Pick : Ohio State 48, Michigan State 27

No. 8 Michigan (9-1, 6-1) at Maryland (5-5, 2-5), 3:30 p.m., Saturday, BTN

Line : Michigan by 16

Can a trap game be a trap game if everyone calls it a trap game? Maybe, but even if Michigan has one eye on a Maryland team that’s lost five of six and one eye on the Buckeyes, it should still improve to 9-2 against the spread.

Pick : Michigan 35, Maryland 17

No. 4 Oregon (9-1, 6-1) at No. 24 Utah (7-3, 6-1), 7:30 p.m., Saturday, ABC

Line : Utah by 3

Utah has won six of its seven games, but its one loss in that span was to Oregon State, one of the two teams in the Pac-12 that averages more rushing yards than the Utes. The other one? Oregon. Give us the Ducks to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Pick : Oregon 28, Utah 24

Iowa State (6-4) at No. 12 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1), noon, Saturday, Fox

■ Line: Oklahoma by 4

You know me, I’m all aboard the Matt Campbell train. But forgive us for rolling our eyes this week when the Iowa State coach cut off a reporter for daring to suggest the Cyclones aspired to win a Big 12 championship this season. “Not me. That was never my goal. My goal has always been one thing, and that’s to become the best version of ourselves we can become. ... My challenge for this year’s team was to become the greatest together team in the history of Iowa State football, and so far all of our goals are intact from a coach Campbell standpoint.”

Yep, I can imagine Iowa State fans one day telling their great grandchildren of the 2021 Cyclones: “Sure, we may have won only seven games after beginning the season ranked No. 7 in the country, but we were the greatest together team in the history of Iowa State football!” That said, Campbell can rally a team with the best of ‘em, and we’re still on the train. Here’s betting Iowa State beats the wobbling Sooners for the third time in five years.

Pick: Iowa State 30, Oklahoma 27

The Blade

Florida takeaways: Bowling Green still learning to play 40 complete minutes of basketball

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Wednesday’s championship game in the Fort Myers Tip-Off was another eye opener for Bowling Green State University. The Falcons took care of Milwaukee in the Palms Division semifinal on Tuesday, but lost to Southern Utah on Wednesday in the championship game. The first 20 minutes of Wednesday’s game were solid, and the Falcons displayed the same fire in the first half as they did on Tuesday, but the Thunderbirds brought just a little more and pulled away in the second half in defeating BGSU 87-73 at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena.
FLORIDA STATE
The Blade

Photo Gallery: BGSU 21, Ohio 10

Bowling Green State University defeated Ohio University, 21-10, during a Mid-American Conference football game on Friday at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green. Click on the image above and use the left and right arrows to view the entire gallery.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

2021 All-Blade football team: Offense

Here are the 2021 All-Blade offensive player selections:. ■ Scouting report: Newman rounded out the 2021 season with a 70.5 percent completion rate. He converted 148 of 210 pass attempts for 2,159 yards, 29 touchdowns, and five interceptions. As a dual-threat quarterback, he rushed for 1,311 yards on 143 carries for 20 scores. Newman was named Northwest Ohio Athletic League player of the year, and he was tabbed district offensive player of the year. His 2021 campaign earned him the Northwest District's nomination for Ohio's Mr. Football award. As a defensive back, he had 54 tackles (37 solo, 17 assists), four pass breakups, four interceptions, and one defensive touchdown. Newman has committed to play baseball at Bowling Green State University.
FOOTBALL
The Blade

The Blade

