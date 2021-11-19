An Overvalued, Overbought & Overleveraged Stock Market While The Fed Tightens, What Could Go Wrong?

Despite numerous signs that inflation is running well above the Fed's target, the FOMC today showed no signs of panic. Despite numerous signs that inflation is running well above the Fed's target, the FOMC today showed no signs of panic. Instead, they hinted that the current tapering of Treasury purchases is now likely to be accelerated modestly, and that might bring forward by a few months the first hike in rates (late summer '22?). In my view, a true tightening of monetary policy (i.e., a draining of reserves, a hike in real short-term interest rates, and an inversion of the yield curve) is still far in the future. Meanwhile, corporate profits have set new all-time highs, both nominally and relative to GDP (third quarter profits were released today in the first revision to third quarter GDP numbers). With a profits boom and a gentle Fed as a backdrop, the downside risk to equities of a Fed tightening is minimal and far enough in the future to ignore for now.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO