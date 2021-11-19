ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Overvalued, Overbought & Overleveraged Stock Market While The Fed Tightens, What Could Go Wrong?

Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stock market valuations and the Buffett valuation indicator are at historic highs. If past is prologue, then we are about to see a very rough period in the stock market soon. So, while history might not repeat exactly, I can't imagine it doesn't rhyme. I am not going to...

FXStreet.com

BOOM! Game over. The Stock Market Crash is Upon Us.

BREAKING NEWS: Markets are crashing everywhere, stocks and currencies, there is likely a catalyst, we will know soon, but with all the pieces in place for a stock market correction and a higher US dollar already in place, there is the risk this can snow ball for weeks even months ahead.
Seeking Alpha

New Strain Of Virus: New Strain On Stock Market

A new, fast moving strain of the coronavirus was discovered in South Africa and investors around the world reacted by selling securities. "New variant of the coronavirus is discovered." South Africa raised the alarm. There us "a fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus" that could have substantial impacts on "travel restrictions...
Warren Buffett
Seeking Alpha

The Fed Is Too Easy, But Profits Are Spectacular

Despite numerous signs that inflation is running well above the Fed's target, the FOMC today showed no signs of panic. Despite numerous signs that inflation is running well above the Fed's target, the FOMC today showed no signs of panic. Instead, they hinted that the current tapering of Treasury purchases is now likely to be accelerated modestly, and that might bring forward by a few months the first hike in rates (late summer '22?). In my view, a true tightening of monetary policy (i.e., a draining of reserves, a hike in real short-term interest rates, and an inversion of the yield curve) is still far in the future. Meanwhile, corporate profits have set new all-time highs, both nominally and relative to GDP (third quarter profits were released today in the first revision to third quarter GDP numbers). With a profits boom and a gentle Fed as a backdrop, the downside risk to equities of a Fed tightening is minimal and far enough in the future to ignore for now.
The Motley Fool

2 Disappointing Stocks in 2021 That Could Be Hot Buys Next Year

Amwell's Converge system could pave the way for significant gains in the telehealth sector. Alibaba has a diverse business that will benefit from improving U.S.-China relations. Are you looking for an underrated stock that could make for a good contrarian bet in the next year? Two stocks you should consider...
investing.com

Stock Market Volatility Picks Up As Financial Conditions Tighten

If you were only watching the stock market on Tuesday, then you missed the carnage that continued in the bond market and was now spilling into the corporate and high yield markets. The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:HYG) and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond...
The Motley Fool

I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

Costco delivers unrivaled value for the consumer. Netflix is a must-have and affordable subscription service. Activision Blizzard delivers year-round entertainment for nearly 400 million gamers every month. Bear markets can be nerve-wracking, but lower stock prices and valuations also set patient investors up for wealth-building gains. However, you want to...
Entrepreneur

3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Before the End of the Year

The benchmark equity indices rallied to fresh highs after Jerome Powell’s selection as the Fed Chair for a second term this week. And the U.S. economic recovery has again picked up the pace, with a strong recovery in the labor market. However, since Treasury yields are rising, it could be wise to bet on undervalued stocks. To that end, we think ArcelorMittal (MT), Silicon Motion (SIMO), and Genesco (GCO) could be solid bets now. Read on.
Seeking Alpha

Nutanix Stock: What Should Investors Consider After Recent Earnings?

Nutanix reported its fiscal Q1 results highlighted by stronger than expected growth and positive management guidance. Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) has likely frustrated investors going back to its 2016 IPO with shares essentially flat over the period and significantly underperforming the broader market. While generating steady growth in recent years, the company long-recognized as a leader in enterprise cloud software and services has been challenged to translate its operating momentum into consistent profitability. That said, the recent trends are encouraging with signs the company is finally turning the corner with success in a new generation of products and a focus on its subscription model. Indeed, the company just reported its latest quarterly result which beat expectations, setting up an improving outlook. While we expect questions related to cash flows and margins to keep the stock volatile, we are bullish on the stock looking ahead at what could be a strong 2022.
KTEN.com

What’s Driving October Volatility in the Stock Market?

Originally Posted On: https://investingin.gold/whats-driving-october-volatility-stock-market/. October is here and historically we have seen negative performance across the broader markets. October 2018 started no differently with a huge decline across all the market. As of Fridays close all the markets where down off their high’s just over a week ago. Both the S&P500 and the DOW have shed 6% the last week. The NASDAQ down almost 8%, has not seen a similar decline since February.
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

