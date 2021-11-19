ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 injured after school bus collides with trailer on Hwy 6

By Kelly Doyle
KOIN 6 News
 7 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were hospitalized after a school bus and a trailer crashed on Highway 6 Friday morning.

A Nestucca school bus was reportedly on its way to a field trip in Portland around 9:30 a.m. when it collided with a flatbed trailer hitched to a pick-up truck, according to officials. The Oregon State Police learned 64-year-old Frank Rich was driving the truck with the trailer attached when it began to fishtail uncontrollably. The trailer detached from the truck — then collided with the bus.

Once hit, the school bus rotated and went into the ditch on the side of the road, ultimately coming to a rest against an embankment wall. When Forest Grove Fire arrived at the scene, they found the full-sized school bus stopped sideways on the highway, blocking all lanes.

    A trailer separated from a truck and collided with a school bus on Hwy 6. Nov. 19, 2021. (OSP)
    A trailer separated from a truck and collided with a school bus on Hwy 6. Nov. 19, 2021. (OSP)
    A trailer separated from a truck and collided with a school bus on Hwy 6. Nov. 19, 2021. (OSP)

The bus had a total of 37 people on board, including high school students, staff, parent chaperones and the driver.

Crews immediately went to work treating the patients on the bus. Eight people were injured in total, but only six of them were sent to local hospitals. Thankfully, all injuries were non-life threatening.

Officials say once the scene was under control, all of the bus occupants were placed on a different bus and went back to the school.

OSP says Rich was given a citation for the operation of an unsafe vehicle, due to him not having the correct coupling system for the trailer.

Highway 6 was closed in both directions near milepost 32 for around two hours as crews cleared the scene. All lanes reopened by about 12:30 p.m.

