ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Ex-Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre quits race for Ofcom chair

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLL6o_0d22JR8m00

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre has withdrawn from the running to become the next chairman of media watchdog Ofcom

In a letter to The Times, the 73-year-old said he had decided not to re-apply for the role despite the Government’s decision to rerun the appointment process.

Mr Dacre said he would instead be taking up an “exciting new job in the private sector” despite “many senior members of the Government” urging him to try again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nTPo_0d22JR8m00
(Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

He described his experience as an “infelicitous dalliance with the Blob” and claimed the civil service had influenced the process because of his right-of-centre “convictions”.

He wrote: “To anyone from the private sector, who, God forbid, has convictions, and is thinking of applying for a public appointment, I say the following: The civil service will control (and leak) everything; the process could take a year in which your life will be put on hold; and if you are possessed of an independent mind and are unassociated with the liberal/left, you will have more chance of winning the lottery than getting the job.”

The selection process is being rerun after an initial round of interviews failed to find a new chair.

Mr Dacre, who parted ways with the Daily Mail group this week after 42 years, including 26 as editor of the Daily Mail, was reportedly Boris Johnson’s preferred choice during the initial rounds.

In the letter, Mr Dacre also warned the eventual appointee would face an “awesome challenge” trying to regulate “the omnipotent, ruthless and, as we’ve learnt, amoral tech giants”.

He took aim at Ofcom’s current chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes, adding: “Whether Ofcom, whose chief executive is a brilliant career civil servant, latterly at the Ministry of Housing, has the wherewithal to deal with such issues, is a different kettle of fish.”

Elsewhere, Mr Dacre suggested the true reason his appointment was allegedly blocked during the initial appointment process was because senior Whitehall officials, rather than politicians, are the ones “who really run this country”.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has been contacted for comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Dacre
Person
Boris Johnson
Telegraph

Geordie Greig ousted as Daily Mail editor

The editor of the Daily Mail, Geordie Greig, has been ousted after three years in a move that paves the way for a merger with its Sunday sister title and a greater focus on digital journalism. Mr Greig is to be replaced by Ted Verity, currently editor of the Mail...
PAUL DACRE
prweek.com

With editor Geordie Greig's departure, the Daily Mail needs to become relevant once more

"It’s carnage," said one former Daily Mail colleague as the ramifications of Greig’s departure became clear. Ted Verity, the current Mail on Sunday editor, will take over from Greig by the end of this week. Verity will be in charge of both the daily and the Sunday titles, meaning an inevitable merger of the newsroom into a seven-day operation.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Paul Dacre attacks civil service 'Blob' as he pulls out of Ofcom chairman race

The former Daily Mail editor, Paul Dacre, has pulled out of the running to become chairman of Ofcom, complaining that without liberal or left-wing associations he would “have more chance of winning the lottery than getting the job”. The 73-year-old launched a stinging attack on “the Blob” of senior civil...
U.K.
The Independent

Paul Dacre returns to Dail Mail as editor-in-chief less than three weeks after leaving

Paul Dacre is making a return to the Daily Mail’s parent company as editor-in-chief following his withdrawal from the race to become Ofcom chairman last week.After leaving the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) earlier this month after 42 years, including 26 as editor of the Daily Mail, it was reported that he was Mr Johnson’s preferred choice during the initial Ofcom interviews.Lord Rothermere, chairman of DMGT, said on Monday that Mr Dacre had now been appointed editor-in-chief of DMG Media, the trust’s media arm.In an email to staff, Lord Rothermere wrote: “I am delighted to announce that Paul Dacre,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofcom#Uk#Ex Daily Mail#Times#Government#The Daily Mail#The Ministry Of Housing
newschain

Snooker chiefs hit back at Shaun Murphy over amateur players rant

World Snooker chiefs have dismissed Shaun Murphy’s claims that Chinese teenager Si Jiahui should not have been given the chance to score a famous UK Championship upset over the 2008 winner on Tuesday night. Murphy a former world champion who has banked over £4million in career prize money, was bundled...
SPORTS
Shine My Crown

BLM Co-Founder on Kyle Rittenhouse’s Claims He Supports the Movement: ‘We See Him on Social Media Throwing Up White Supremacist Signs’

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted last week on charges that he murdered two white men and wounded another at the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests last summer. Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse has already visited former President Donald Trump, who gave him a glowing review, Fox News and several other right-wing outlets and figureheads.
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Lottery
Popculture

Buckingham Palace Issues Rare Statement Over 'Unfounded' Claims in Prince Harry, William Documentary

Buckingham Palace is setting the record straight when it comes to BBC Two's new documentary The Princes and the Press. According to E! News, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace released a joint statement about the claims in the documentary. The statement, which was included at the end of the documentary, featured the royals addressing the "unfounded claims" that BBC Two chose to include in the program.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Mr Motivator announces death of his granddaughter, aged 12

Mr Motivator has announced that his 12-year-old granddaughter Hadassah has died after a five-day battle against meningitis. The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said she died in the early hours of Thursday in Antigua, where she lived with her mother. Their relationship was described as “incredibly close”...
CELEBRITIES
myarklamiss.com

Ex-Prince Charles aide quits charity in cash-for-honors case

LONDON (AP) — A former top aide to Prince Charles has quit as chief executive of the heir to the throne’s charitable foundation after allegations he offered to help a wealthy Saudi businessman who made a large donation secure a knighthood and British citizenship. The Prince’s Foundation said late Thursday...
CHARITIES
Telegraph

Daily Mail publisher plans job cuts as costs soar

The publisher of the Daily Mail is preparing to cut jobs to counter "substantial increases" in print, distribution and energy costs that have hit profits. DMGT said it would review staff numbers in response to the rises and the highest print costs for a quarter of a century. “Newsprint is...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Daily Mail publisher under pressure to up bid for DGMT

Daily Mail and General Trust (Assd Rothermere Offer) The publisher of the Daily Mail has come under pressure to increased its £850m bid to take the company private as investors called the offer “opportunistic”. Majedie Asset Management, which has a 4.6% stake in Daily Mail & General Trust (DGMT) said...
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
104K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy