Alibaba Stock Keeps Falling, Sending Jack Ma’s Net Worth Down $30 Billion In A Year

Luminar, a company that develops lidar sensors for use in self-driving cars, has seen its stock decline by roughly 14% over the last week (five trading days). This compares to the S&P 500 which has remained roughly flat over the same period. The decline follows Luminar’s mixed Q3 2021 results, which saw its revenue fall slightly short of estimates, with EPS coming in line. However, financial results aren’t really important for Luminar at this point, as the company hasn’t commenced meaningful commercial operations just yet. Moreover, the company has actually been executing reasonably well with winning new customers and bolstering its order book. The company says that it is on track for 60% year-over-year growth of its forward-looking order book in 2021. Luminar also appears to be on track for the production of its low-cost, mass-market Iris sensors, with the company noting that development and tooling were both predominantly complete.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO