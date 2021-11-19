ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alibaba Stock Keeps Falling, Sending Jack Ma’s Net Worth Down $30 Billion In A Year

By Sergei Klebnikov
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of tech giant Alibaba continued to fall on Friday, adding to the stock’s massive selloff after the company said earlier this week that it expects weaker revenue growth amid China’s slowing economy and Beijing’s ongoing regulatory crackdown. Key Facts. The tech and e-commerce giant reported disappointing quarterly earnings...

Related
stockxpo.com

Jack Ma’s Ant Moves Ahead With Credit-Scoring Company

Ant Group Co. is setting up a credit-scoring company with state-owned shareholder partners, as the Chinese financial-technology giant presses ahead with its restructuring. Getting this stand-alone company up and running is one of the key steps in Ant’s broader transition to become a financial-holding company, under directions laid out by Chinese regulators earlier this year. The fintech company, controlled by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, is based in Hangzhou in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Will Luminar Stock Continue To Decline?

Luminar, a company that develops lidar sensors for use in self-driving cars, has seen its stock decline by roughly 14% over the last week (five trading days). This compares to the S&P 500 which has remained roughly flat over the same period. The decline follows Luminar’s mixed Q3 2021 results, which saw its revenue fall slightly short of estimates, with EPS coming in line. However, financial results aren’t really important for Luminar at this point, as the company hasn’t commenced meaningful commercial operations just yet. Moreover, the company has actually been executing reasonably well with winning new customers and bolstering its order book. The company says that it is on track for 60% year-over-year growth of its forward-looking order book in 2021. Luminar also appears to be on track for the production of its low-cost, mass-market Iris sensors, with the company noting that development and tooling were both predominantly complete.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Alibaba Worth?

Based on a standard calculation of Alibaba's assets and liabilities, the company's net worth at the end of fiscal 2021 was $165.39 billion. See the financials.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Top Stock Reports for Alibaba, Lowe's & American Express

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (. BABA. ), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (. LOW. ), and American Express Co. (. AXP. ). These research reports have been...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Alibaba Stock: It's The Darkest Night Before Sunrise

Speaking purely in the context of quantitative growth, Alibaba has only slightly deviated from its exponential trend in the last quarter. Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) quarterly results were, as expected, weak, which caused an adequate market reaction. However, in the long term, the situation has changed little and the company is still under pressure from risks. And in general, perhaps everything is better than it seems.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Asian shares down as Alibaba’s slide reignites China worries

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares fell on Friday as disappointing earnings from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba heightened worries about Beijing’s broad regulatory crackdown and slowing growth in the world’s second-biggest economy. That saw the region lag a solid Wall Street performance overnight, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Hong Kong Stocks Tumble, Dragged Down By Alibaba's Poor Quarterly Earnings Report

Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Friday after a weak earnings report by Alibaba Group Holding a day earlier once again shed light on the fallout of Beijing's regulatory crackdown. The e-commerce giant, which owns this newspaper, was on track to post its largest single-day percentage decline on record. Its performance was weighing on the Hang Seng Index, with the gauge retreating 1.8 per cent to 24,874.90 at noon on Friday, falling for the third day in a row.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Rivian Stock: A Zero-Revenue Company Worth $116 Billion

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive, founded in 2009, became a publicly traded company on November 10 at $100 per share. The company is building electric SUVs and pickup trucks on "skateboard" platforms that can be used in future vehicles or leveraged by other companies. Excitement for the EV space has...
MARKETS
techxplore.com

Alibaba says profit falls 81% as China cracks down on big tech

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group said on Thursday that its profit for the most recent quarter tumbled 81 percent as it grappled with a government crackdown on the country's big tech champions. Alibaba said profit came in at 5.37 billion yuan ($833 million) for the July-September period, falling from 28.77...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Tesla shares tumble AGAIN: Elon Musk's company is down 4.5% sending it out of the $1 trillion market cap for the second time after his recent stock sales of a combined $6.9 billion

Tesla's shares tumbled roughly 4.5% around midday on Monday which saw the electric-car maker's market value drop below $1 trillion for the second time in four sessions as investors respond to CEO Elon Musk's recent stock sales of a combined $6.9 billion. The drop in price Monday came the day...
STOCKS
