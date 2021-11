The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has just sent the jurors home for the night to think about the trial for yet another day. So far, deliberations, in this case, have lasted about 20 hours. In a normal proceeding, we'd have the jury's decision in about 20 minutes. The essential question, in this case, is really clear did Kyle Rittenhouse have good reason to believe dangerous men were trying to murder him? And the answer is also clear and unequivocal? Yes, he did. These people were definitely trying to murder Kyle Rittenhouse.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO