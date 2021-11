SPENCER — Police Chief Mike James is leaving the town at the end of the month and will continue his pursuit of the Davidson County sheriff job. James has worked for the town for 11 years and told the town Board of Aldermen he planned to continue to work there when he first announced his bid for sheriff in August. On Tuesday, James told the Post he has become exhausted balancing the run for elected office and working full time.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO