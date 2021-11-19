ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

Oak Brook Chief of Police James Kruger on another smash and grab, this time in Oak Brook Shopping Center

Following shortly after John Williams’ discussion with Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger on smash and grab incidents at an Ulta store in Oak Brook, 14 perpetrators ran inside a Louis Vuitton in Oak Brook Shopping Center, stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise. Chief Kruger joins John Williams again.

Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger: A smash n' grab offender stands corrected



