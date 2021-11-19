ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

What's next for the families of the two men Rittenhouse killed after not guilty verdict

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCivil rights lawyer David Henderson discusses if the families...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'There is no accountability': Family of one of the two men shot dead by Kyle Rittenhouse say his not guilty verdict 'sends unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town and incite violence'

The family members of the men shot by teen Kyle Rittenhouse have reacted with shock to his acquittal, after a jury found he acted in self-defense,. Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted on all counts on Friday after the Kenosha, Wisconsin jury of 12 accepted his claim that he acted in self-defense in confrontations during violent protests last summer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com

Cop Charged After Body Of Hit-And-Run Victim Found In The Back Of His Car

A police officer from New Jersey is facing multiple charges for allegedly hitting a killing a pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of a highway. Louis Santiago, 25, was driving on the Garden State Parkway when he veered onto the shoulder, striking 29-year-old Damian Dymka. Authorities said that Santiago and 25-year-old Albert Guzman, who was a passenger in the car, didn't call 911 or attempt to render aid to Dymka. Instead, Santiago put the victim's body in his backseat and drove to his house.
TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Man accused in Ahmaud Arbery's killing changed his story, also checked body for gun after shooting, officers testify

Greg McMichael, the man who initiated the chase that ended in Ahmaud Arbery's death, quickly changed his story about why he suspected the 25-year-old Black man running in his neighborhood was a criminal, two police officers testified Tuesday. McMichael also had blood on his hand from checking to see if Arbery had weapon on him after the shooting, one of the officers said.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
BBC

Colby Lawton death: Man sentenced for murdering baby son

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering his one-month-old baby son. Colby Lawton was shaken violently by his father and went into cardiac arrest on 9 May last year in Ashridge Court in Newbury, Berkshire. James Lawton, 28, of Boreham Field, Wiltshire, was found guilty of his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Woman Found Dead In Tracy Apartment; Suspicious Death Investigation Underway

TRACY (CBS13) — A suspicious death investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found inside a Tracy apartment. Tracy police say officers responded to the 3500 block of W. Grant Line Road apartment early Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of a possible dead body. At the scene, officers found the body of a woman inside. No other details about what may have led up to the woman’s death has been released at this point, but police say the death is considered suspicious. An active investigation is now underway by Tracy police. The name of the woman has not yet been released.
TRACY, CA
hngn.com

New Jersey Mom Facing Charges For the Death of 7-Year-Old Daughter, 10-month-old Baby Who Were Found Lifeless in a Car

Two children were discovered dead in a car, with their corpses bound in the back seat, in what authorities believe was a horrific murder perpetrated by their mother. After investigators observed that the children were tied and confined, Yuhwei Chou, 36, of Skillman, New Jersey, was charged with murder for the deaths of Samantha Ross, seven, and 10-month-old Paul Ross, according to the Somerset County prosecutor's office.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
newschain

Man admits killing woman found dead in country lane but denies murder

A 29-year-old man has admitted the manslaughter of a woman whose body was found in a country lane, but denied her murder. Ross McCullam will now face trial next year at Leicester Crown Court accused of the murder of Megan Newborough, who was discovered in Charley Road, near Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire in the early hours of Sunday August 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

3 men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery killing

The three convicted men are facing life in prison. They are also facing separate federal hate crime charges. And the White House is grappling with a public that’s increasingly alarmed with the pace of inflation.Nov. 25, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy