What's next for the families of the two men Rittenhouse killed after not guilty verdict

A police officer from New Jersey is facing multiple charges for allegedly hitting a killing a pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of a highway. Louis Santiago, 25, was driving on the Garden State Parkway when he veered onto the shoulder, striking 29-year-old Damian Dymka. Authorities said that Santiago and 25-year-old Albert Guzman, who was a passenger in the car, didn't call 911 or attempt to render aid to Dymka. Instead, Santiago put the victim's body in his backseat and drove to his house.
