What's next for the families of the two men Rittenhouse killed after not guilty verdict

TRACY (CBS13) — A suspicious death investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found inside a Tracy apartment. Tracy police say officers responded to the 3500 block of W. Grant Line Road apartment early Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of a possible dead body. At the scene, officers found the body of a woman inside. No other details about what may have led up to the woman’s death has been released at this point, but police say the death is considered suspicious. An active investigation is now underway by Tracy police. The name of the woman has not yet been released.

TRACY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO