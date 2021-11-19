LETTER: Rep. Steve Green’s misinformation

KYLE HARPER RESPONDS to Monica Green’s Review of Plagues Upon the Earth: Disease and the Course of Human History (October 18, 2021):. The history of infectious disease has to be history on a global canvas. Pathogens don’t respect political borders, and health inequity is historically inextricable from patterns of wealth and power. Disease is integral to all the big questions of global history — questions about long-run economic development, connectivity and encounters, colonialism, and imperialism. The recent review essay by Dr. Monica Green in LARB in response to my history of infectious disease explores the question of how well the book achieves its global intentions. I am grateful for a lengthy review essay from a colleague who shares my enthusiasm for new kinds of genetic evidence, and I appreciate the valuable discussion of how historians can draw from this exciting and rapidly growing source of data. But given the focus of Pasts Imperfect, I would like to continue the discussion of how we might pursue a global history of disease. The review is mostly a missed opportunity in this regard, because it prefers to assert that the book is stilted toward a “Western and wealthy” perspective. Unfortunately, this criticism rests on a curious and complete refusal to engage the book’s extensive treatment of non-Western experiences.

