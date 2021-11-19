ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Rep. Steve Green’s misinformation

By Editorials
Park Rapids Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you, Park Rapid Enterprise, for your recent guest editorial calling out State Rep. Steve Green for spreading misinformation about the COVID...

lareviewofbooks.org

Letter to the Editor: Kyle Harper Responds to Monica H. Green

KYLE HARPER RESPONDS to Monica Green’s Review of Plagues Upon the Earth: Disease and the Course of Human History (October 18, 2021):. The history of infectious disease has to be history on a global canvas. Pathogens don’t respect political borders, and health inequity is historically inextricable from patterns of wealth and power. Disease is integral to all the big questions of global history — questions about long-run economic development, connectivity and encounters, colonialism, and imperialism. The recent review essay by Dr. Monica Green in LARB in response to my history of infectious disease explores the question of how well the book achieves its global intentions. I am grateful for a lengthy review essay from a colleague who shares my enthusiasm for new kinds of genetic evidence, and I appreciate the valuable discussion of how historians can draw from this exciting and rapidly growing source of data. But given the focus of Pasts Imperfect, I would like to continue the discussion of how we might pursue a global history of disease. The review is mostly a missed opportunity in this regard, because it prefers to assert that the book is stilted toward a “Western and wealthy” perspective. Unfortunately, this criticism rests on a curious and complete refusal to engage the book’s extensive treatment of non-Western experiences.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Reps. Wagner, Bush should put their constituents first

Regarding “Local leaders see opportunities for transportation, other projects” (Nov. 16) about the lawmakers who did and didn’t support the infrastructure bill: Give me a break. Give me legislators who get things done. Every St. Louis-area mayor and executive in the metro region is thrilled, both Republicans and Democrats. Letter:...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Rep. Greene's GOP challengers reaching out to voters

Two Republicans challenging U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the upcoming primary are making it clear they’ll take a more measured approach to win votes. “I’m a Christian, a mother, a small business owner, and a no-nonsense conservative who believes Congress needs more people who are interested in serving and fewer people who are trying to become a celebrity,” said Jennifer Strahan, who entered the race in September.
Amest Tribune

Letters to the editor: Climate, Bethany Life and Rep. Feenstra

To Congressman Randy Feenstra: As one of your constituents, I am appalled and extremely disappointed that you voted against censuring Congressman Paul Gosar for his promulgating the vicious cartoon video depicting the murder of fellow Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. How can you NOT condemn the suggestion that one of your colleagues...
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Rep. Stewart: Stop the farcical attacks on Dr. Fauci.

At a time when Congress cannot address the pressing issues of the nation, such as true immigration reform, structural changes in employment including acceptable levels of wages, partisanship, etc., it is unfathomable that you want to target Dr. Fauci during a pandemic. If you want to penalize people who mislead...
kpq.com

Rep. Dan Newhouse Pens Letter Urging the Enforcement of Immigration Laws

Representative Dan Newhouse is joining almost 100 Republican legislators in a letter sent to the Department of Human Services that pushes for the enforcement of immigration laws. The letter was prompted by the organized caravan of 3,000 migrants from Haiti, South America, and Central America headed toward the US southern border.
Health
Kyle Rittenhouse Has Set Off a QAnon Civil War

While most Americans are preparing to have a nice day with their families on Thanksgiving, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is spending the holiday on Telegram, complaining about his children, and sparking a civil war in the QAnon world. Wood, who said on Thursday that his children would once again not...
Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
Republican vaccine mandate opponent Jim Jordan reveals he had Covid over the summer

A staunch Republican opponent of vaccine mandates has revealed that he was previously infected with Covid-19 this summer and did not tell his constituents.Jim Jordan, who represents Ohio’s highly gerrymandered 4th District in the US House of Representatives, said in an interview on Tuesday that he had Covid "early in the summer", without giving details."I’ve had the virus," he said in response to a question from Spectrum News about whether he had been vaccinated. "I don’t talk about my health status with reporters, but I’ve had the coronavirus and recovered, and actually had that antibody test done, and it...
