Disney is bringing Avengers Campus to another one of their theme parks. During a Disney Parks presentation, they announced that Disneyland Paris will be welcoming the MCU in the summer of 2022. Fans of the theme parks have known that the Avengers Campus would be making its way to other locations since the first one was announced for the California location. Each one of these campuses will have slight variations and storytelling opportunities. People who couldn't spring for a ticket to one of the United States parks have to be thrilled to hear that they won't have to undertake the massive vacation to enjoy meeting their favorite heroes. It will be interesting to see what heroes are there for the initial launch and how they deploy the new characters as they premiere in the movies.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO