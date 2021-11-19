ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Batwoman’ Debuts First Look at Nicole Kang as Poison Ivy (PHOTO)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Brenham Banner-Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve seen her beginning to embrace her Poison Ivy side, and now, the CW has released an official look at Nicole Kang’s Dr. Mary Hamilton as the supervillain!. In Batwoman Season 3, Mary was infected by one of the missing Bat trophies and we saw her face off with the Bat...

Person
Rachel Skarsten
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Caroline Dries
Person
Javicia Leslie
See The CW Batwoman’s take on Poison Ivy in all her glory

Poison Ivy, one of Batman and DC Comics’ most infamous (not to mention glamorous) villains, has not had much luck breaking back into live-action after 1997’s ill-fated Batman & Robin — notwithstanding a role in TV’s Gotham. But after a resurgence in the comics over the years, plus a key role in the Harley Quinn animated series on HBO Max, it was only a matter of time before the diabolical botanist would blossom again. But her new appearance in Batwoman season 3 may not come how most fans expect.
