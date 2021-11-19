ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House concerned by reports about Chinese tennis star Peng

 7 days ago
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it is concerned about reports that Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai went missing and joined calls for Beijing to provide proof of the tennis star's whereabouts.

