Anniston Hosts Museum Program – We’re Going On A Safari!
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
1:30 pmEvent by Anniston Museum of Natural History Tickets: 7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/tickets Looking for something fun for the entire family before Thanksgiving festivities begin? How does a safari sound? You don’t even have to leave Anniston! Join us at the Anniston Museum of Natural History as we explore the sights and sounds of the African savannah with members of our Education team, including some native African animal ambassadors. This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members.
