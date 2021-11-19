Anniston Hosts Museum Program – We’re Going On A Safari!

Tickets: www.exploreamag.org/events/fall-plant-sale. We often associate spring with planting, but did you know the best time to plant your hearty landscape plants in Alabama is November-February? Join us for Longleaf Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale Friday, December 3, 10:00am-4:00pm and begin your fall planting! We have a variety of landscape plants, including camellias, trees, shrubs, and more! Looking for a house plant or succulent? Look no further! The Longleaf Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale has something for every plant parent.

