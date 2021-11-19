ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Anniston Hosts Museum Program – We’re Going On A Safari!

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 7 days ago
Tuesday, November 23, 2021

1:30 pm

Event by Anniston Museum of Natural History Tickets: 7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/tickets Looking for something fun for the entire family before Thanksgiving festivities begin? How does a safari sound? You don’t even have to leave Anniston! Join us at the Anniston Museum of Natural History as we explore the sights and sounds of the African savannah with members of our Education team, including some native African animal ambassadors. This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members.

Calhoun County Journal

Exploring the Natural World: Turtles and Tortoises in Anniston

Friday, December 3, 2021 10:00 am – 11:30 am Event by Anniston Museum of Natural History Exploring the Natural World: Turtles and Tortoises Homeschool Class Series Tickets7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/Single-Homeschool-Class-03Dec2021  This month, students will explore their world as they learn about the tortoises and turtles that call Alabama, and the coast of Alabama, home. Join our Education team, including several animal […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston’s Longleaf Botanical Gardens Holds Fall Plant Sale

Tickets: www.exploreamag.org/events/fall-plant-sale. We often associate spring with planting, but did you know the best time to plant your hearty landscape plants in Alabama is November-February? Join us for Longleaf Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale Friday, December 3, 10:00am-4:00pm and begin your fall planting! We have a variety of landscape plants, including camellias, trees, shrubs, and more! Looking for a house plant or succulent? Look no further! The Longleaf Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale has something for every plant parent.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Hosts Animated Movie Trivia Night

Thursday, December 2, 2021 6:00 pm Event by Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County  Think you know animated movies? Join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun and put your knowledge to the test. Teams of up to four will compete for prize money. Registration is suggested, but not required for attendance.  For more information please contact the organizers. […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Hosts Basket Weaving Class

Create a beautiful basket with candle included in our Basket Weaving Class!. There will two classes offered on December 3rd. The first class will be 9am-1pm, and the second class will be from 1pm – 5pm. Registration is required at the Front Circulation Desk, as well as a $35.00 non...
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

The”14th annual” Toys for Kids Golf Classic

Saturday, December 4, 2021 9:00 am Event by Pine Hill Country Club  Format: 4-Person Blind Draw Scramble (A-B-C-D) Cost: $65 + Unwrapped Toy2 mulligans for $10Time: 9:00 a.m. S/G StartBreakfast will be provided in The 19th Hole.Lots of Prizes will be Awarded throughout the Day.If you can’t play, but want to be a Sponsor, please let us […]
GOLF
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville Lighting of the Square

Monday, November 29, 2021 5:00 pm vent by City of Jacksonville, Alabama Public Sq E, Jacksonville, AL 36265, United States Join us for a free evening celebration as we light up Public Square and kick off Jacksonville’s Christmas season! The evening’s activities include horse-drawn wagon rides from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Christmas carols from 5:30 to 6 p.m. […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Christmas on Main

  Main Street, Oxford Begins: December 4, 2021 at 12:00pm Ends: December 4, 2021 at 7:00pm   For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.  Advertisement
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Exploring the Meanings of Crystals Throughout History in Anniston

Friday, November 26, 2021 1:00 pm Event by Berman Museum Berman Museum Tickets7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/tickets  Crystals have been revered in many cultures throughout history. Join us at the Berman Museum as we use historical artifacts and hands-on stones to discover how cultures have found meaning in beautiful geology for thousands of years.This program is included in museum admission and free […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Hosts Hands On History: Shadow Puppets

Saturday 20, 2021 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Event by Berman Museum Tickets: 7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/tickets Celebrate the reopening of the Berman Museum with the Anniston Museums and Gardens Education team as we learn about the Chinese art of shadow puppets and how they are made. Additional types of Chinese puppets will also be displayed. After creating your own […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Provides Free Thanksgiving Meals

Thursday, November 25th, 2021 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Presented by the Carver Community Center 720 W 14th Street Anniston, AL 36201 “This annual program is designed to feed the homeless and less fortunate” “Take Out Only” First come first serve while supplies last.  For more information call 256-231-7630   For more information please contact […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Reptiles Alive at the Anniston Museum of Natural History

Thursday, November 18, 2021   1:00 pm Event by Anniston Museum of Natural History  Tickets: 7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/tickets Call them slimy, scaly, or cold-blooded, but these unique animals have been around a long time and are very valuable to the habitats they live in, as well as to man. Explore the world of reptiles from around the world.This program is […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Brass Transit Live in Oxford

Sunday, November 21, 2021 7:00 pm Event by Oxford Performing Arts Center Tickets: www.oxfordpac.org/events/detail/brass-transit-1 A dynamic, crowd-pleasing, studio-tight powerhouse, and the world’s foremost Chicago tribute! An indication of the band’s authenticity and high-level musicianship: Chicago’s current ranks already include one longtime veteran of Brass Transit! Brass Transit was formed in 2008, its accomplished, award-winning roster intent on […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Iron Bowl Resource and Career Fair in Anniston

Held at Anniston Aquatic and Fitness Center 130 Summerall Gate Rd., Anniston, AL 36205 Friday, November 19, 2021 10:00 am -12:00 pm Door prizes, vendors, food drive, apply for jobs, and more. For more information contact Tabitha Royal at tablee4@aol.com or 256-453-7139 For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford Pickleball Expands!

Thursday, November 18, 2021 5:00 pm Event by Michael S. Harris and Oxford Alabama Pickleball Please attend a Pickleball Meet and Greet with The City of Oxford. Oxford will soon make plans to build dedicated courts. Friendship Community Center, Oxford, Alabama. For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.  […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

JSU Host a Turkey Trot and Fall Festival for Charity

JSU’s freshman and sophomore classes have organized a Fall Frenzy this Sunday, Nov. 14, on the TMB Lawn. First, at 2 p.m., enjoy a Fall Festival hosted by the nation’s No. 1 chapter of Lambda Sigma, the sophomore honor society. Play carnival games in exchange for tickets priced at $1 for one ticket, $3 for […]
ADVOCACY
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston’s 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony

NOVEMBER 11, 2021 STARTING AT 11:00 AM CENTENNIAL MEMORIAL PARK (225 E. 17TH ST, ANNISTON, AL 36207)  Join us at Anniston’s Centennial Memorial Park for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony, as we commemorate our veterans and their service to our country! For more information, please contact Ken Rollins at: 256-239-9234.    For more information please contact […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Veteran’s Day Ride in Jacksonville

November 13, 2021 6:00 pm Event by Warner Robins Jeep Club Choccolocco Offroad Park1312 Louise Dr. SEJacksonville, AL 36265 Duration: 1 day Join us at Choccolocco Mountain for our annual Veteran’s Day Ride. Veterans ride for free this weekend. See our forum for details.   Warner Robins Jeep Club loves getting out and about and attending local events. […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

