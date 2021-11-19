ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Brings Dominatrix Style to 2021 Latin Grammys with Fire-Red Hair and Latex Look

By Kaitlyn Frey
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating her return to the Latin Grammy stage after more than 20 years, Aguilera, 40, didn't disappoint with her red carpet look. The pop star stepped out channeling dominatrix style with a curve-hugging black gown with oversized, puffy latex glove-sleeves that added an extra edgy feel. Aguilera's fiery red hair, worn...

people.com

Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefocus.news

Does Christina Aguilera speak Spanish? Latin album to drop in 2022

Christina Aguilera will release a Spanish album in 2022 entitled Pa Mis Muchachas; but does she actually speak the language?. Xtina put on a killer performance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 on 18 November with her Spanish single Pa Mis Muchachas ft Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Ruben Blades Feted by Marc Anthony, Farruko, Christina Aguilera & More at Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala

From Christina Aguilera’s R&B version of “Camaleón and Beatriz Luengo, Rozalen and María León’s flamenco rendering of “El Padre Antonio y El Monaguillo Andrés,” to Marc Anthony and Carlos Vives’ tropical reads on hits like “Decisiones,” the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year dinner honoring Ruben Blades highlighted one of the most prodigious, enduring and influential songwriters and catalogs of contemporary Latin music, capable of withstanding the test of time, genres and nationalities.
MUSIC
Person
Christina Aguilera
Becky G
Becky G
NBC Chicago

A Look at This Year's Best New Artist Latin Grammys Nominees

The Latin Grammy for best new artist is often one of the most coveted awards, as it can only be won once in a lifetime and can open many doors. This year’s nominees include 11 contenders of various genres, genders, countries and ages. Most are youngsters just starting out, but there's also some veteran musicians.
MUSIC
grammy.com

Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera, Rubén Blades, Danna Paola & More: 10 Unforgettable Moments From The 2021 Latin GRAMMYs

The 2021 Latin GRAMMYs, officially known as the 22nd Latin GRAMMYs, provided another successful celebration of the rich and layered tapestry of Latin music. The theme of "rediscovering life through music" echoed throughout the night, as artists sang of love and loss, honoring many greats by dusting off classics in the Latin music canon, and knighting new talents with a keen display of intergenerational unity.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears Calls Out Christina Aguilera For Refusing To Comment On Free Britney On The Red Carpet

As many will recall, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera both came up in in the music industry as teens around the same time in the late 90s. They produced hit after hit, earned award after award, and undeniably shook up the pop genre as we know it now. The two singers even collaborated together at one point, which culminated in their infamous performance with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. The lip-locking moment is reportedly the genesis of a feud between the icons that appears to continue today. Lately, Spears has taken issue with the "Genie in a Bottle" singer refusing to comment on the “Free Britney” movement on the red carpet.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Ringo Starr, Mariah Carey, Pharrell & Christina Aguilera set for MasterClass

MasterClass has shared a powerful lineup of upcoming instructors and product offerings that includes Ringo Starr, Mariah Carey, Pharrell and Christina Aguilera. The company shared the news via its inaugural First Look event at the Whitney Museum of American Art earlier this week that included a performance by Aguilera, Questlove DJing, and more.
MUSIC
#Red Hair#Grammy Awards#Dominatrix#Spanish
HOLAUSA

Christina Aguilera’s comeback to Latin music will reach new heights tonight at the Latin GRAMMYs

Last night at the Latin GRAMMY’s Person of the Year Gala honoring Rubén Blades the one and only Christina Aguilera started the night full of amazing performances. Aguilera absolutely rocked her performance, showcasing her amazing voice, Spanish, and talent. And tonight the international legend will hit the stage at the Latin GRAMMYs for the first time in more than 20 years. The world will get to watch the first live performance of her new single “Pa Mis Muchachas,” alongside Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole. The singer is one of the few artists who has found success in the American market and the Latin market and she has won at both the GRAMMYs and Latin GRAMMYs to prove it. Take look back at how she did it below:
MUSIC
Middletown Press

Christina Aguilera Returns to Latin Grammy Stage After 21 Years With Live Debut Of New Songs

Christina Aguilera teamed up with Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole for a Latina-empowered performance of “Pa Mis Muchachas.”. Aguilera’s returned to the Latin Grammys stage for the first time since performing at the inaugural ceremony in 2000. She made the moment count with a live debut of her songs “Pa Mis Muchachas” and “Somos Nada.” Aguilera opened with the latter ballad in a soaring performance, accompanied by Colombian songwriter Juan Reyes Copello on the piano. For “Pa Mis Muchachas,” she changed into a lace-covered body suit and turned the stage into a club with Becky G, Peluso, and Nicole. The women united at the end of the performance to dance to the guaracha-infused beat together.
MUSIC
grammy.com

Bad Bunny Brings Ska-Charged Rock En Español Vibes To 2021 Latin GRAMMYs

"Quiero comprarle un Ferrari a mi novia. Pero no puedo. ¡Maldita Pobreza!" Bad Bunny shouted over a bolstering ska riddim, in the rock en español-charged banger, "Maldita Pobreza." "I want to buy my girlfriend a Ferrari. But I can't. Damn poverty!," says the two-time Latin GRAMMY winner in 2021 in English. El Conejo Malo enlists an entire backing rock band to accompany him for the closing number of this year's ceremony.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Christina Aguilera Drops New Single Somos Nada

Christina Aguilera has shared a new single, Somos Nada. The piano-based ballad allows the pop icon's vocals to take centre stage and marks her second Spanish-language song in as many months, following Pa Mis Muchachas. Translating to "we are nothing", the track taps into themes of vulnerability and strength. It's...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Bad Bunny Literally Set the Latin Grammys Stage on Fire! Talk About a Dramatic Ending

Bad Bunny took over the Latin Grammys! The Puerto Rican reggaeton artist scored four nominations at this year's ceremony and took home two for best urban album of the year for El Último Tour Del Mundo and best rap/hip-hop song for "Booker T." To close out the show, he performed "Maldita Probreza" and literally burned down the house! Bad Bunny — née Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — also incorporated a green glow-in-the-dark set for a dramatic effect. The reggaeton artist always gives it his all, and this year was no exception. We couldn't be prouder!
MUSIC
