Diablo 2: Resurrected developers have shared information on the upcoming patch. It will introduce changes in controls and interface. Diablo 2: Resurrected will soon receive another patch. Update number 2.3 will debut in early December and will introduce to the game several changes and innovations requested by the players. Information about them was shared in a post on Blizzard's official website. By the way, the creators boasted about their achievements so far. Among other things, they managed to reduce the average waiting time to join the game to about 60 seconds.

