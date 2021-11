A new Earthworm Jim cartoon show is in the works, as announced by Interplay Entertainment, and creator Doug TenNapel is not involved in any way. Originally released for the Sega Mega Drive and SNES in 1994, Earthworm Jim won over fans with its satirical story and unusual art style, thereby spawning a series as well as an animated show in the 1990s. However, it had been a rocky road for Earthworm Jim as the third and fourth games floundered. A remake of the original was in development in the mid-2000s but was binned when it was almost complete.

