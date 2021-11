After some bumpy patches in the road, Cardi B revealed she and hubby Offset are now “stronger” after welcoming their second child, a boy, in June. Cardi B and Offset have gone through their ups and downs since they crossed paths in what’s speculated to be late 2016, but now, things are apparently “stronger” than ever between the two. Speaking with E! News on Nov. 19, the “Up” rapper revealed where she currently stands with her husband, 29. “We went through some challenges. You have to learn [about] each other better,” the 29-year-old said. “I feel like I’ve never been happier.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO