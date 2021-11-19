Say Hello To The Baby Hyundai Tucson

Americans are infatuated with large luxury SUVs, but our European friends, who have traditionally been into smaller city cars and sedans, have also acquired a taste for these big gas-guzzling behemoths, especially American branded vehicles. But due to strict environmental laws, and myriad other regulations, it is ridiculously expensive to own one. Cars such as the Cadillac Escalade and Jeep Grand Wagoneer are seen as viable daily drivers in the US, but a recent second-hand listing in Germany puts things into perspective: a used Jeep Grand Wagoneer will cost you much as a high-end Aston Martin DBX in Europe. Listed at 156,870 Euros with a German dealer via mobile.de, this 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer will set you back $176,000. That's the same MSRP as the Aston Martin DBX over here.
