Say Hello To The Baby Hyundai Tucson

The gargantuan Lexus LX 600 was revealed last month as the Japanese marque's new flagship SUV. It comes with all the power, space, and capability that has been synonymous with the LX moniker, and it takes the fight straight to America's most badass SUV, the new Cadillac Escalade. As is often the case with a new release, the automaker doesn't immediately reveal pricing information, and that's been the case with the new LX as well. Thankfully, a new post on the Japanese site Creative 311 has leaked JDM pricing for the LX 600 that gives us a clue as to how much the SUV could cost in North America.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO