Say Hello To The Baby Hyundai Tucson

By Sebastian Cenizo
 7 days ago
In the US, one of the smallest crossovers you can buy is the Hyundai Venue. It's offered all over the world, but in some of those markets, another very similar little crossover, albeit a slightly bigger one, exists in the Creta. It's getting a little long in the tooth now and...

Carscoops

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Gets Tucson-Inspired Face And Interior

After teasers and leaks, Hyundai has officially launched the facelifted Creta at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The updated B-SUV benefits from a series of visual and technological updates. The second-generation model was unveiled in 2019 but the Korean automaker opted for an early facelift bringing Tucson-inspired looks and technology.
CarBuzz.com

2022 Hyundai Kona N

It's not often that an automaker creates a one-of-a-kind product, but the 2022 Hyundai Kona N is such a car. Based on the budget-friendly Kona, the Kona N injects a sporty flavor into the subcompact crossover segment the likes of which we've never seen before. With a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder pumping out 276 horsepower (286 hp on overboost), the Kona N's performance specs outmatch nearly every compact crossover on the market.
Motor1.com

Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tucson Will Appear In 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Automakers love to cut deals with Hollywood. That's especially true when it involves a blockbuster movie, and though Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn't been released yet, it's virtually guaranteed to be a blockbuster. It could even become the highest-grossing movie of 2021, and Hyundai hopes to nab part of the spotlight with some prominent product placement among the action.
CarBuzz.com

Enthusiasts Convinced BMW To Reconsider M3 Wagon For America

The upcoming BMW M3 wagon, also known as the Touring, could take a Nurburgring lap record. Its one and only target: the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon, which holds a time of 7:45.19 minutes. Along with several sets of spy shots from our own photographers and BMW itself, the M enthusiast community is rightly excited.
#Hyundai Tucson#Hyundai Venue#Design#Korean#Giias#Parametric#Bose#Indonesian
CarBuzz.com

Leaked! This Is The Mazda CX-60 Before You're Meant To See It

It's only been a few days since the Mazda CX-50 made its world debut at the LA Auto Show as a more rugged alternative to the current CX-5. This is an important model for the Japanese automaker as it could help Mazda double its sales in America. Just a few days later, its CX-60 sibling has been caught on video undisguised during a promotional video shoot in Japan.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid First Test: Sacrificing Ultimate MPG for Fun, Style

Hyundai's latest refresh of its popular Tucson compact crossover features a love it or leave it exterior style, the usual raft of options for a fairly reasonable price, and for the first time, a hybrid model. We recently had a chance to take the top line 2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited Hybrid with all-wheel drive for a spin, and we put it through our test spin cycle for good measure.
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Has Same Price As Aston Martin DBX In Europe

Americans are infatuated with large luxury SUVs, but our European friends, who have traditionally been into smaller city cars and sedans, have also acquired a taste for these big gas-guzzling behemoths, especially American branded vehicles. But due to strict environmental laws, and myriad other regulations, it is ridiculously expensive to own one. Cars such as the Cadillac Escalade and Jeep Grand Wagoneer are seen as viable daily drivers in the US, but a recent second-hand listing in Germany puts things into perspective: a used Jeep Grand Wagoneer will cost you much as a high-end Aston Martin DBX in Europe. Listed at 156,870 Euros with a German dealer via mobile.de, this 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer will set you back $176,000. That's the same MSRP as the Aston Martin DBX over here.
CarBuzz.com

Say Hello To The 740-HP Audi RS Q8-S

Without any modifications, the Audi RS Q8 is already one of the most powerful SUVs on the planet and once held the record for the fastest SUV to ever lap the Nurburgring. Just when you didn't think there was any room for improvement, last year renowned tuner ABT Sportsline presented the limited-edition RS Q8-R, an even more extreme version of Audi's super SUV.
CarBuzz.com

2022 Hyundai Elantra N

Hyundai's N Division is out to prove it can build the most grin-inducing enthusiast cars on the market, and the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is the latest example of such a car. The Elantra is the latest Hyundai model to be graced with the N treatment, following the success of the Veloster N in the United States and several N models in Europe. Like the Veloster N, the Elantra arrives sporting a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that sounds like it was ripped right from a TCR race car. It produces 276 horsepower in regular operation, all going out to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual or eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Launching Three-Row SUV But Questions Remain

America loves SUVs and crossovers. So much so that once wildly popular sedans are being discontinued on a fairly regular basis. Within the SUV/crossover world, a certain size in a certain segment is now the up and comer that all major brands are diving into. The full-size, luxury three-row SUV is now the sweet spot. Jeep recently jumped in with its Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee L. And soon it'll be Porsche's turn.
CarBuzz.com

Leaked! 2022 Lexus LX 600 Pricing And Options

The gargantuan Lexus LX 600 was revealed last month as the Japanese marque's new flagship SUV. It comes with all the power, space, and capability that has been synonymous with the LX moniker, and it takes the fight straight to America's most badass SUV, the new Cadillac Escalade. As is often the case with a new release, the automaker doesn't immediately reveal pricing information, and that's been the case with the new LX as well. Thankfully, a new post on the Japanese site Creative 311 has leaked JDM pricing for the LX 600 that gives us a clue as to how much the SUV could cost in North America.
CarBuzz.com

Buick's Wild New Concepts Unlike Anything Else

Buick continues to have god-like status in China and GM never misses an opportunity to take full advantage of this. Introducing the GL8 Flagship concept and the Smart Pod concept, both revealed to the world late last week at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China. Only one, however, is expected to make production, the GL8 Flagship. It previews the next-generation MPV that's been on sale in China for several years. Designed in Shanghai, the concept's exterior boasts sculpted surfaces, a panoramic roof with a glass canopy extending from front to back for better aero, and wing-shaped headlights.
CarBuzz.com

Subaru's Stylish Levorg Wagon Now Has WRX Power

For the few buyers still looking for a sporty wagon, there are pitifully few options on offer in the US. Yes, the Audi RS6 Avant and Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo are fantastic, but not many can afford them. Volvo's wagons are excellent, but both the V60 and V90 will be discontinued for 2022.
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

The U.S. auto market cooled slightly in October compared to the previous month, as the average days to sell increased, but demand still remained high as inventories around the country and the world continued to be constrained because of the shortage in microchips. Automakers had to lower their output, and some even scrapped entire model […]
CarBuzz.com

This Toyota RAV4 Prime Has A Ridiculous Markup

With the semiconductor chip shortage forcing manufacturers to cut production due to supply issues, demand for new and used cars is at an all-time high. Predictably, dealers are taking advantage of the low supply and high demand by charging extortionate markups. Last week, a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible C8 was spotted for sale by a dealer in Florida for $169,995 - more than twice the MSRP. This means the C8 Corvette now costs Porsche 911 Turbo money. But it's not just sports cars that are being marked up. Dealers are also charging insane markups for mainstream models that are in high demand.
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Recalls 100,000 Vehicles For A Serious Safety Issue

Jeep, like most other major car manufacturers, has been facing production problems and supply issues. It's also had to deal with a smelly factory in Detroit, but Jeep now faces a more serious problem: it has to recall nearly 100,000 vehicles. Jeep is recalling 99,255 Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer models due to malfunctioning software that can disable passenger airbags. The NHTSA posted the recall on its website on the 10th of November. This follows the news that the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L would also be recalled for an issue with its high beam settings. That recall affected 7,082 models.
Robb Report

This Mercedes-Benz X Series Pickup Was Transformed Into a 6-Wheel Beast

The G-Wagen isn’t the only option for Mercedes-Benz lovers looking to off-road in style. Classic Youngtimers Consultancy has just unveiled an insane six-wheel version of the German marque’s X 350d “Black Edition” truck. With a host of modifications it’s likely one of the gnarliest Mercedes you’ll lay eyes on. You’d be forgiven for not knowing that the German automaker has a pickup truck in its lineup. The X-Class was introduced in 2017 and only released in Australia, New Zealand and parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America. It never quite managed to catch on, and the brand pulled the plug on it...
CarBuzz.com

Audi Announces Its Next Electric SUV

In March, Audi announced that it would stop the production of internal combustion engines in the near future and is fully committed to an all-electric future. It hopes that by 2025, it will be able to offer 20 all-electric vehicles, and judging by the performance of its current EV lineup - which includes the Audi e-tron and the performance-focused RS e-tron GT - Audi is certainly heading in the right direction.
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

