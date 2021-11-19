ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Live Text Is Way Cool!

By Bob LeVitus
Mac Observer
 7 days ago

Live Text may be the best thing introduced in iOS 15 (and iPadOS). It's a new feature that lets you copy text from a picture or from the Camera app and then share it, translate it, dial it (if it's a phone number), open it (if it's a URL), and much...

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

