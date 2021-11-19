Live Text Is Way Cool!

I’d neither heard nor heard of Crystal Gayle’s 1977 Grammy Award-winning hit “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” until the second time I read Rachel Kushner’s 2013 novel The Flamethrowers. I was rereading the book because I was teaching it in a graduate summer course, so in the interest of thorough preparation, I started tracking down each of the many cultural references that Reno, Kushner’s narrator, makes. Kushner clearly intends Reno, a young motorcycle-racing artist living in New York in the 1970s, to be cool, and Kushner establishes elements of her cool characterization through Reno’s many references. As a teenager, for example, Reno “loved Flip Farmer,” a fictitious Evel Kinevel-style daredevil, in the same way that “some girls loved ponies or ice skating or Paul McCartney.” Reno often mentions real 1960s and 1970s films—Model Shop, Umbrellas of Cherbourg, Klute, Red Desert, and Wanda—that are all modish and style-driven. Reno tosses these references off casually, a narrative tendency revealing an aesthetic sensibility that is fundamental to her identity and how she sees the world.

