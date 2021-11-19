‘Batwoman’ Debuts First Look at Nicole Kang as Poison Ivy (PHOTO)

The Disney fans out there should be familiar with The Mad Hatter. Yes, the little fellow with the big top hat from Alice in Wonderland. It’s a classic character from a classic children’s book, but the influence of this character stretches much further than some people may think. Example? Well, if you’re a big fan of Batman, you will know that he has the very best rogues gallery out of all the comic book heroes. It’s not hard to understand why, considering his long list of villains stretch from the totally scary, to the downright crazy. Now if you’re a casual Batman fan, you’ll know his OG villains. The Joker, the Riddler, Two-Face, Penguin, Catwoman, Mr. Freeze, Bane, Poison Ivy, just to name a few. However, he has a lot more villains who aren’t nearly as popular as the ones you’ve seen in the movies. These villains will only be known to the fans who have read many Batman comics. Heck, you probably saw them in the animated Batman series and forgot about them by now. Understandable, because these villains haven’t been utilized nearly as much as Batman’s most popular foes. I hope that changes in the years to come, but I have a feeling certain villains will make their live-action debut.

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO