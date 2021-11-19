Shot on iPhone 13 Pro: ‘A Dozen Eggs’ by Michel Gondry

It's amazing what you can do with an iPhone 13 Pro and some eggs. French film director Michel Gondry was commissioned by Apple to produce a Shot on iPhone 13 Pro video and as Apple says in the YouTube listing, this is "A look behind the scenes as Michel Gondry turns a simple carton of eggs into a dozen pieces of cinema, with some help from iPhone 13 Pro."
Apple has again adjusted the macro mode on iPhone 13 Pro. iOS 15.2 includes an in-app toggle for macro. It previously added a setting to disable the auto macro feature. Apple has added a new in-app toggle for the macro mode on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max in the latest version of iOS 15.
The iPhone 13 Pro is a modern work of technical genius. One of the heralded upgrades from the previous iPhone generation is a larger battery capacity. You can see the new “L” shaped battery design that is giving some extra charge, in these tear down wallpapers. In addition to the teardown photography, you can also snag an X-ray version that shows off a lot of the cool, upgraded internals.
IOS 15 brought a lot of great new features that you’ve likely tried by now—a new Safari interface, Focus modes, Notification Summary, and many more. But there’s one feature you’ve likely missed—and it’s been around since iOS 14. The feature is called Back Tap and it adds an extra hardware...
Ever since Face ID was introduced with the iPhone X, Apple has been phasing out the use of the Home button and Touch ID on its handsets. While it’s still present on some iPads, only the low-cost iPhone SE still uses fingerprints for authentication, but it looks like the feature will be coming back for next year’s flagship iPhone 14 smartphone.
Apple's iPhone 13 Pro can already shoot superb-looking video with rich colors and tons of detail, thanks to its 4K resolution. But the arrival of ProRes video can help take that even further. ProRes is Apple's own video codec that allows the camera to capture more information when shooting and...
There's a glass of water on your desk. The liquid is vibrating ominously. No, you're not in Jurassic Park. It's just a sign you spent $8,610 on a 1-terabyte iPhone 13 Pro with a real chunk of fossilized Tyrannosaurus tooth stuck on the back. Luxury accessory maker Caviar -- known...
Samuel Gibbs writes for The Guardian that Apple’s 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen featured in the iPhone 13 Pro Max is “fantastic: crisp, bright and super smooth.”. Apple’s latest A15 Bionic processor is one of the fastest you can get, which combined with the 120Hz screen makes the 13 Pro Max feel super responsive.
LateNiteSoft is well known for apps such as Camera+, and on Thursday revealed its latest app called Macro by Camera+. The goal of Macro by Camera+ is to take the fuss out of taking amazing-looking close-up photos. The app intelligently chooses the best lens for your shot, and gives you just the right tools to make your subject shine. And there’s no hardware envy required: Macro is compatible with any iPhone that can run iOS 15. The controls in Macro by Camera+ are laser focused and powerfully aimed at getting the perfect up-close image in crystal clear focus. It includes manually controlled focus and EV so you can precisely control the focus and brightness of your photo.
Apple shared its latest Shot on iPhone 13 video yesterday, made by Michel Gondry called “A Dozen Eggs.” Now Apple has released a behind-the-scenes look at how Gondry created the unique film. A Dozen Eggs is a one-minute short video that starts out on a simple carton of eggs then...
Artists, actors and actresses at the sixth annual InStyle awards posed for "The Elevator" candid Instagram videos, which for the first time were shot exclusive on an iPhone. InStyle magazine describes its annual event as "the intimate cocktail reception, dinner party, and awards presentation." It was held at the Getty Center on Los Angeles on November 15, and included a candid photography that this year relied entirely upon Apple hardware.
Although the iPhone 14 isn’t expected until September 2022, now that the iPhone 13 family has been released, the new phone has already started to leak. In a new and exciting twist, iDrop News has announced it has received new information, from “several sources familiar with the matter, who wish to remain anonymous”, that Apple could bring a USB-C port to the Pro model of the next iPhone.
This is the last chance for 9to5 readers to enter our iPhone 13 Pro giveaway courtesy of Survivor. Readers have just one week left to enter for their chance to win the new device. Check out Survivor’s new cases for iPhone 13 and hit the giveaway form to enter, below.
Creaceed announced that as of November 22nd, it offers up to 60% discount on the iOS and macOS apps for Black Friday. This offer is valid through Monday November 29th – Cyber Monday. iOS App Sale. Inko – Collaborative Whiteboard. Inko is a collaborative whiteboard app (for iPhone, iPad, Mac,...
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The new "Shot on iPhone" short film focuses on one little girl's attempt to keep the holiday spirit — and the littlest snowman — alive.
The comparison of iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro is on many people's minds right now. Originally released at the end of 2019, these phones are now seeing big discounts, including Apple Black Friday deals. Yet they remain some of the best smartphones around. So if you're looking for a...
With how expensive smartphone repairs have become, protecting your phone with accessories like screen protectors or cases is almost a must, and many people don't get their new phones without bundling these products. If you've been using an iPhone 13 Pro without a screen protector or haven't been able to find the right one for your needs yet, this article lists some of the best options available on the market that you should consider buying.
If you’re the kind of person who gets pleasure out of destroying other people’s snowmen, you’ll love Apple’s new “Shot on iPhone” ad for the holiday season. “Saving Simon” tells the story of a young girl who saves a beloved snowman from a mass stomping, keeps it alive all year long by shutting it inside a freezer, then helplessly watches on as it gets brutally obliterated in a hit and run.
