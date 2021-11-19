A storybook beginning: Pueblo County Adoption Day leads to 'Family Ever After'

Wearing their “Family Ever After” T-shirts and literally skipping down the hall of the Pueblo County courthouse, a couple ended their six-year journey as foster parents and adopted their third child.

Tori and Sarah Parker, of Peyton, were participating in National Adoption Day on Nov. 19 during which they adopted 15-month-old Keagan. Keagan joined the family that includes his biological brother Kellin, 2, and adopted brother Mason, 4, both of whom were adopted earlier by the Parkers.

“This is our first adoption of a Pueblo County baby,” Tori Parker said with an ear-to-ear grin. “He was born during the pandemic, which presented some challenges, but it was still one of the easiest adoptions we’ve done.”

The average wait in Colorado to adopt a child is three years, said Pueblo County Magistrate Kelle Thomas, who made the adoption official.

“The adoption process can be tough — there can be appeals from biological parents. This process was appealed,” Tori Parker said.

Because there are more than 400,000 children in the foster system nationally, the Parkers decided adoption was the way to go for them. They started off as foster parents six years ago.

“We are going to miss fostering, but it is nice to have these kids in a permanent home. It is a very happy day and bittersweet that now it is just the five of us — having lots of kids is normal for us,” Tori Parker said.

The Parkers are especially excited to celebrate Thanksgiving with Keagan. He spent the first four months of his life in Children’s Hospital.

“This is the first holiday he can really be a part of and participate in,” Tori Parker said.

The day instilled a feeling of accomplishment for the Parkers, who have seen firsthand the physical, mental, spiritual and emotional challenges foster children go through.

“Mentally it can be terrible — you feel unwanted," Tori Parker said of the couple's foster children. "There are those years you didn’t have anybody."

The Parkers and adoption supervisor Amanda Ledbetter of the Pueblo County Department of Human Services praised the work of adoption caseworkers who made three adoptions possible Friday.

“This is a difficult job and has been difficult with the pandemic, but this is the highlight of our year,” Ledbetter said.

Thomas said it was her first time presiding over adoption day and as she talked about the importance of adoption, she teared up and said, “I am probably going to cry.”

“This is one of the best events that happens in the courthouse and I want to thank the family for opening their homes to this child. It is a great honor for me to help all these children get a safe, permanent and loving home,” Thomas said.

Tori Parker said adoption is not for everyone, but she encourages those who can’t adopt to consider providing temporary respite care, volunteering, or donating to adoption agencies.

“It is extremely exciting to know our family is complete,” she said.

