ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

A storybook beginning: Pueblo County Adoption Day leads to 'Family Ever After'

By Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 7 days ago

Wearing their “Family Ever After” T-shirts and literally skipping down the hall of the Pueblo County courthouse, a couple ended their six-year journey as foster parents and adopted their third child.

Tori and Sarah Parker, of Peyton, were participating in National Adoption Day on Nov. 19 during which they adopted 15-month-old Keagan. Keagan joined the family that includes his biological brother Kellin, 2, and adopted brother Mason, 4, both of whom were adopted earlier by the Parkers.

“This is our first adoption of a Pueblo County baby,” Tori Parker said with an ear-to-ear grin. “He was born during the pandemic, which presented some challenges, but it was still one of the easiest adoptions we’ve done.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtx07_0d22EKkC00

The average wait in Colorado to adopt a child is three years, said Pueblo County Magistrate Kelle Thomas, who made the adoption official.

“The adoption process can be tough — there can be appeals from biological parents. This process was appealed,” Tori Parker said.

Because there are more than 400,000 children in the foster system nationally, the Parkers decided adoption was the way to go for them. They started off as foster parents six years ago.

“We are going to miss fostering, but it is nice to have these kids in a permanent home. It is a very happy day and bittersweet that now it is just the five of us — having lots of kids is normal for us,” Tori Parker said.

Business: No rest for the 'mattress guy' who will launch Pueblo's first national franchise

The Parkers are especially excited to celebrate Thanksgiving with Keagan. He spent the first four months of his life in Children’s Hospital.

“This is the first holiday he can really be a part of and participate in,” Tori Parker said.

The day instilled a feeling of accomplishment for the Parkers, who have seen firsthand the physical, mental, spiritual and emotional challenges foster children go through.

“Mentally it can be terrible — you feel unwanted," Tori Parker said of the couple's foster children. "There are those years you didn’t have anybody."

The Parkers and adoption supervisor Amanda Ledbetter of the Pueblo County Department of Human Services praised the work of adoption caseworkers who made three adoptions possible Friday.

“This is a difficult job and has been difficult with the pandemic, but this is the highlight of our year,” Ledbetter said.

Thomas said it was her first time presiding over adoption day and as she talked about the importance of adoption, she teared up and said, “I am probably going to cry.”

“This is one of the best events that happens in the courthouse and I want to thank the family for opening their homes to this child. It is a great honor for me to help all these children get a safe, permanent and loving home,” Thomas said.

Tori Parker said adoption is not for everyone, but she encourages those who can’t adopt to consider providing temporary respite care, volunteering, or donating to adoption agencies.

“It is extremely exciting to know our family is complete,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irmRn_0d22EKkC00

Trending: Unwind with a beer and a book at Analogue Bar in Downtown Pueblo

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via Twitter at twitter.com/tracywumps .

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: A storybook beginning: Pueblo County Adoption Day leads to 'Family Ever After'

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

US to restrict travel from eight African nations over new COVID-19 concerns

The U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other African countries starting on Monday in an effort to control the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. In a statement announced on Friday, the Biden administration said it will restrict travel from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Peyton, CO
Local
Colorado Society
County
Pueblo County, CO
The Associated Press

Ukraine leader alleges Russia-backed coup planned next week

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday claimed that his country’s intelligence service has uncovered plans for a Russia-backed coup d’etat in the country set for next week that allegedly involves one of Ukraine’s richest oligarchs. Both the oligarch and the Russian government rejected the allegations. At...
POLITICS
The Hill

More than 50 dead, one rescued in Russian mine explosion

More than 50 people are dead and one person has been rescued after an explosion at a coal mine in Siberia. The Listvyazhnaya mine exploded on Thursday after coal dust in a ventilation shaft caught fire while 287 people were in it, the BBC reported. Many were able to escape...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

NATO chief warns Russia of 'costs' if it moves on Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia Friday that any attempt to invade Ukraine would have costs, as concern mounts about a Russian military buildup near its former Soviet neighbor's borders. Ukraine says Moscow kept about 90,000 troops near their common border following massive war games in western Russia earlier this...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Parker
The Associated Press

GOP Rep. Boebert apologizes to Muslims for Omar remarks

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In her apology, Boebert didn’t address Omar’s criticism that Boebert made up her story about the encounter at the U.S. Capitol. Boebert...
DENVER, CO
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

12
Followers
32
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy