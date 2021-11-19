ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

All That Was Missing Was RC Cola: Tractor Trailer Hauling Moon Pies Rolls Off Route 80

By Jerry DeMarco
 7 days ago
A tractor-trailer hauling moon pies rolled off a Route 80 exit ramp in Paterson late Friday morning, responders said.

The driver got out OK after the load of popular confections shifted, tipping the trailer and Freightliner tractor, coming off the westbound highway at Madison Avenue, they said.

The exit was closed while Classic Towing used heavy wreckers to right and remove the rig.

City firefighters and police responded, along with New Jersey State Police.

Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

