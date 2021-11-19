ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather for the Week Ahead

BBC
 7 days ago

Please turn on JavaScript. Media requires...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Sunny and mild weekend weather ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Black Friday shoppers will need to bundle up this morning, but temperatures look to climb above freezing by 8 am. We will make it into the 50s by lunch with highs this afternoon reaching the low to mid 60s. We hold onto sunshine and mild weather this weekend with 60s holding for Saturday and a mild 50 degree day for Sunday.
WICHITA, KS
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Weather: Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

Happy Thanksgiving everybody!! I hope you are enjoying time with your friends, family, and/or pets this evening! Weather wise, a very mild pattern is setting up for Northern California. This evening we can expect a few high level clouds to build in, this will create a filtered look for the night sky, and in some cases block the stars tonight. This will allow temperatures to remain a little warmer than they were this morning as Black Friday commences. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 40s across the valley. Friday will kick off a slight warming trend with high temperatures returning to the upper 60s for most of the valley.
ENVIRONMENT
KTUL

Nice weather ahead for Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Things will be looking up for us as we head through the weekend. Overall, we will see dry conditions with temperatures above seasonal averages. Friday, the return of a south wind under a sunny sky will lead us to around 60 degrees. Saturday will even be...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: More of the best weather on the planet ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mainly dry conditions and easing winds are expected during the next couple days as a front approaches from the northeast. The front will merge with a developing trough northeast of the state Saturday night, allowing trade winds to return and strengthen to moderate levels Sunday through Tuesday. Trade wind showers are expected to increase in coverage and intensity early next week, with unsettled conditions and light winds returning for the middle of next week.
HONOLULU, HI
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta to open warming center ahead of frigid weather

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced the opening of an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures. The center will open tonight, Friday, November 26 at 8 p.m. and will remain open through Saturday morning at 7 a.m. The warming center is at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center...
ATLANTA, GA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: More of the best weather on the planet ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mainly dry conditions and easing winds are expected during the next couple days as a front approaches from the northeast. The front will merge with a developing trough northeast of the state Saturday night, allowing trade winds to return and strengthen to moderate levels Sunday through Tuesday.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Slight Warm Up On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will gradually warm up slightly over the next week. Tonight: Cloudy. Low 28. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain with a few snowflakes. High 42. Mid 40s by mid-week. Otherwise, dry and quiet.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy