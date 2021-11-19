Weather for the Week Ahead

Happy Thanksgiving everybody!! I hope you are enjoying time with your friends, family, and/or pets this evening! Weather wise, a very mild pattern is setting up for Northern California. This evening we can expect a few high level clouds to build in, this will create a filtered look for the night sky, and in some cases block the stars tonight. This will allow temperatures to remain a little warmer than they were this morning as Black Friday commences. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 40s across the valley. Friday will kick off a slight warming trend with high temperatures returning to the upper 60s for most of the valley.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO