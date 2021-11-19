Gold futures settle at lowest in more than a week
Gold futures on Friday marked their lowest finish in more than a week. The "huge spike move" in the U.S. dollar affected gold prices on...www.marketwatch.com
Gold futures on Friday marked their lowest finish in more than a week. The "huge spike move" in the U.S. dollar affected gold prices on...www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 0