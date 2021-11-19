ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing, Chevron share losses contribute to Dow's 275-point drop

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dragged down by losses for shares of Boeing and Chevron, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Friday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 275 points, or 0.8%, lower, as shares of Boeing (BA)...

