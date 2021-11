Patients facing longer waits for routine operations will get the option to travel to different hospitals, amid plans to slash NHS waiting lists.As part of plans to change the health service’s model for outpatient appointments, automatic follow-ups at nine and 12 months within some specialties may also be scrapped, sources have confirmed. The Times reported on Wednesday that instead of regular follow-ups, patients will only be able to contact their doctors if they had a problem.The government is expected to unveil its plans to tackle growing surgery backlogs early next week.The news comes after the NHS revealed its waiting list...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO