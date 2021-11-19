ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane’s classic shirt and Hamilton’s rainbow helmet – Friday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 7 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 19.

Football

Harry Kane joined in with Football Shirt Friday.

Wales midfielder Joe Morrell kept his distance.

Steve Sidwell lined up alongside some familiar faces.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton showed off his rainbow helmet in Qatar.

The circuit had George Russell’s approval.

Max Verstappen remained focused.

Cricket

AB De Villiers called it a day.

Darts

Fallon Sherrock broke new ground.

