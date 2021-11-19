BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s new mayor is picking the members of her cabinet.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday that she’s appointing Segun Idowu as Boston’s new chief of economic opportunity and inclusion. Idowu is currently president and CEO of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts.

Idowu will lead the city’s efforts to advance neighborhood economic development, support business growth and formation and spearhead reforms to city contracting. Wu said the goal is to close the racial wealth gap and expand equitable job and business opportunities for Boston residents.

Wu also announced that the interim chief of economic development, Midori Morikawa, would continue to serve in the role through the end of the year, then take on a new city role supporting neighborhood economic growth.

Wu was sworn in Tuesday as Boston’s first woman and first person of color elected mayor in the city’s long history. Wu, 36, takes over for a fellow Democrat — former acting Mayor Kim Janey — who was Boston’s first woman and first Black resident to serve in, but who was not elected to, the top post.