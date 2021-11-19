Testing shows Hawaii students at least 1 grade level behind

HONOLULU (AP) — Most Hawaii public elementary and middle school students are at least one grade level behind, testing data showed.

Three-quarters of students in first through eighth grades were at least one or two grade levels behind in math after the first quarter of the current academic year while two-thirds were also behind in English language arts, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday.

The results of an analysis of fall testing data indicate how the pandemic has disrupted learning, state Department of Education administrators said.

First and second grade students showed the worst proficiency in English and math in comparison to higher grades. Third grade students showed results higher than the younger children.

“This group of (third grade) students are the youngest group to have benefited from an uninterrupted, in-person kindergarten year,” said Deputy Superintendent Phyllis Unebasami.

The department’s analysis of the data showed that 6% of students with disabilities were at grade level in math and language arts, while 12% of those learning English as a second language were at grade level in English and 9% in math.

Along ethnic lines, Micronesian students fared the lowest with 9.4% at grade level in English language arts and 5.2% in math.

For students considered economically disadvantaged, 23% were at grade level in language arts and 16% in math.