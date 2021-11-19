ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZIyx_0d229dST00

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The 49th annual American Music Awards will air live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Cardi B will be hosting the event for the first time, which honors excellence in music.

Olivia Rodrigo leads all artists with seven nominations including Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

The Weeknd has earned six nominations with Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Givēon receiving five nominations each.

The AMAs have added three new categories this year including Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Gospel Artist and Favorite latin Duo or Group.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EST.

Network: ABC

Online: ABC.com. ABC is also available through SlingTV and fuboTV

Presenters: Machine Gun Kelly, Brandy, Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and more will be presenting awards.

Performers: Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, BTS with Megan Thee Stallion, BTS with Coldplay, Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton and Tyler, The Creator will be performing.

Nominees

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn featuring iann dior, "Mood"

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"

Chris Brown and Young Thug, "Go Crazy"

Doja Cat featuring SZA, "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber featuring Caesar and Givēon, "Peaches"

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks, "Buss It"

Måneskin, "Beggin"

Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Driver's license"

Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open"

Cardi B, "Up"

Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers license"

The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears"

Related
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Takes the Plunge in Flowing Gown and Edgy Boots at American Music Awards 2021

Carrie Underwood went edgy for a special performance at the 2021 American Music Awards. Underwood took the stage with country singer Jason Aldean to perform their song “If I Didn’t Love You.” For the occasion, the star wore a black velvet gown with a deep V-shaped neckline. The bold number featured a crystal studded bodice with long voluminous sleeves and crystal shoulder fringe. Its boldest statement came from a flowing skirt with a tall front slit. The piece was cinched with a silver-accented belt with two buckles, and accessorized with sparkling earrings and a “C” logo necklace. When it came to shoes, the...
MUSIC
Footwear News

JoJo Siwa Marks Her First Time in Heels on the Red Carpet in Sheer Gown at American Music Awards

JoJo Siwa made a dynamic entrance at the 2021 American Music Awards—simultaneously marking her first time wearing heels on the red carpet. The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant swapped her maximalist aesthetic for classic glamour, arriving in an elegant black gown. The style featured an off-the-shoulder bodice and sheer flowing skirt, accented with layers of ruffles. Her ensemble was compete with delicate gold necklaces, as well as stud earrings and layered rings. The former “Dance Moms” star also wore sparkly gold Christian Louboutin pumps, which featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Borrowed from Siwa’s “Dancing with the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Cardi B Used Her AMAs Hosting Gig to Pitch JoJo Siwa on a Christmas Visit for Her Daughter

The "Up" rapper hosted the 2021 AMAs. As the host for Sunday night’s (Nov. 21) 2021 American Music Awards, Cardi B brought her usual hilarious antics to the stage of Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. The “Up” singer dazzled viewers and event-goers as she walked out to the stage, which featured a sparkling LED screen effects, actual flames and a red carpet to bring drama to her entrance.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Drama to the AMAs Red Carpet in Gold Mask, Veil & Long Black Gown

Cardi B’s fashion looks never disappoint. If she is expected to arrive anywhere, you can guarantee it will be a moment. Such was the case tonight when the chart-topping artist arrived on the red carpet at the American Music Awards wearing a Schiaparelli dress. Cardi wore a sleek black floor-length halter gown that featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline. She took her look up a notch by accessorizing with a gold mask. It was almost as if she was in disguise as her face was completely covered. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper completed her outfit with gold chandelier earrings and long black gloves that...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Cardi B Stuns in Black Velvet Peekaboo Gown and Strappy Heels at American Music Awards Red Carpet

Cardi B arrived stylishly at the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet roll-out in Los Angeles. The rapper and AMA host wore a floor-length, black velvet Christian Siriano gown on the carpet, accompanied by a simple pair of strappy heels. The form-fitting garment featured a multitude of risque cutouts, including one that traveled up the star’s thigh, showing off the “Up” singer’s curves. The gown was complete with an interesting high neckline and an absence of sleeves, creating shape and depth. The look echoed starlets of the past, giving old Hollywood glamor with a new-aged twist. The elegant dress was embossed with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Boot

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Give Intimate American Music Awards Performance [Watch]

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood took their duet "If I Didn't Love You" to literal new heights for the American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). The televised performance started with Aldean seated at a rustic piano, positioned perfectly atop a roof with the city of Los Angeles playing the part of beautiful background perfectly. Before Underwood comes into frame in the video below, the performance is intimate, with the primary focus being on the touching lyrics and Aldean's delicate piano playing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
