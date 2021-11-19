American Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The 49th annual American Music Awards will air live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Cardi B will be hosting the event for the first time, which honors excellence in music.
Olivia Rodrigo leads all artists with seven nominations including Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.
The Weeknd has earned six nominations with Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Givēon receiving five nominations each.
The AMAs have added three new categories this year including Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Gospel Artist and Favorite latin Duo or Group.
How to Watch
Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EST.
Network: ABC
Online: ABC.com. ABC is also available through SlingTV and fuboTV
Presenters: Machine Gun Kelly, Brandy, Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and more will be presenting awards.
Performers: Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, BTS with Megan Thee Stallion, BTS with Coldplay, Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton and Tyler, The Creator will be performing.
Nominees
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
24kGoldn
Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year
24kGoldn featuring iann dior, "Mood"
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"
Chris Brown and Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat featuring SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber featuring Caesar and Givēon, "Peaches"
Favorite Trending Song
Erica Banks, "Buss It"
Måneskin, "Beggin"
Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Driver's license"
Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"
Favorite Music Video
Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open"
Cardi B, "Up"
Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers license"
The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears"
