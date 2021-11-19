ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Search For Jimmy Hoffa's Remains Leads FBI To An Old New Jersey Landfill

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqYD2_0d229cZk00
Photo: Bettmann

The FBI recently searched an old landfill in New Jersey as the agency continues its decade-long search for the remains of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa .

Hoffa has been missing since 1975 after he supposedly met with mob enforcer Anthony "Tony Jack" Giacalone and alleged New Jersey mobster Anthony "Tony Pro" Provenzano at a restaurant in Michigan.

Hoffa's remains have never been found, and his disappearance has sparked numerous urban legends about his whereabouts, including that he was buried in the endzone at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Now, the FBI's attention is focused on a landfill that sits underneath the Pulaski Skyway after receiving a tip from journalist Dan Moldea . According to the New York Times , Moldea had a notarized statement from Frank Cappola , who worked at the dump, which was known as PJP Landfill, as a teen, in 1975. Cappola said that his father, who owned the landfill, told him before he died in 2008 that he helped stuff Hoffa's body in a 55-gallon steel drum and buried it in a remote patch of unused land just outside the dump.

"Unidentified people brought Hoffa's dead body to PJP," Frank Cappola wrote. "Because of the awkward position of Hoffa's corpse after they removed him from whatever container he was in before, they were unable to place him, feet first, in a 55-gallon steel drum retrieved at PJP. So, they put him in the drum headfirst."

He put the barrel with Hoffa in the ground first and then filled the hole with between 15 and 30 chemical barrels, bricks, and rocks.

The agency confirmed that agents had searched the area but declined to provide more information.

"Last month, the FBI obtained a search warrant to conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway," Special Agent Mara Schneider of the FBI's Detroit field office said. "That data is currently being analyzed. Because the affidavit in support of the search warrant was sealed by the court, we are unable to provide any additional information."

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Deathbed statement gives police new lead in death of union boss Jimmy Hoffa

American labour leader Jimmy Hoffa disappeared in 1975 and his body has never been found, but the FBI is now looking into the area of a former landfill in Jersey City, New Jersey after a worker said on his deathbed that he buried the body in a steel drum underground. FBI agents conducted a “site survey” on 25 and 26 October in the area, now made up of dirt and gravel under the Pulaski Highway, the Detriot FBI field office said. The office has led the investigation since the beginning. The supposed steel drum with Hoffa’s remains is believed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Hoffa
Person
Dan Moldea
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed another woman months after allegedly killing Gabby Petito. The authorities announced to the public that Laundrie's skeletal remains had been forwarded to an anthropologist in pursuit of determining his cause of death. Some theories continue to rise despite the FBI Denver confirming his death through dental comparison of the remains.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Teamsters#Skyway#The New York Times#Pjp Landfill
MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Woman marries NY man to get citizenship, then tries to kill him: DA

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A woman pushed her husband between a toilet seat and a wall, then slit his wrist with a straight razor in an attempted murder, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said Friday. The attacker, 30-year-old Olivia Raimo, had married her husband to obtain U.S. citizenship, Rocah said. Raimo, who made a […]
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

The Woman Who Jumped From Empire State Building’s 86th Floor and Survived

Elvita Adams in the ambulance after her fall in 1979Wikimedia Commons. Since 1930 when the building of the Empire State Building was finished over a dozen people attempted suicide by jumping off the building. Known as one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world, the Empire State Building ranks at a height of around 1,050 feet (320 meters), more than sufficient to get the job done. One lucky person managed to survive a suicide attempt. Elvita Adams is the one and only person to jump from such a great height and survive to tell the tale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

110K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy