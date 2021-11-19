ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Meet the person responsible for keeping inflation from spiraling out of control – without tanking the economy

By Veronika Dolar, Assistant Professor of Economics, SUNY Old Westbury
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVKg8_0d229ZsR00
Biden reappointed Jerome Powell, seated at left, to head the Fed. Some progressives wanted him replaced with Lael Brainard, seated right. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The person who helms the Federal Reserve is one of the most powerful figures in the world. Their job is also one of the most impactful on the lives of ordinary Americans, not to mention others across the world.

That will be especially true in the coming months as the Fed seeks to tame soaring prices without jeopardizing the economic recovery. The consequences of getting it wrong could be catastrophic and result in higher inflation, a return to recession or, worse, the Fed might have to deal with stagflation – in which you get both rising prices and a sluggish economy.

Jerome Powell is the current chair of the Fed, but his first term expires in February, and progressive Democrats are pushing President Joe Biden to replace him with Lael Brainard , a Harvard economist who is currently serving as the only registered Democrat on the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System. Progressives prefer her in part because she appears to be more sympathetic to more financial regulation and Fed action on climate change .

Wall Street investors, economists like me and other central bankers around the world have been impatiently waiting for Biden’s now-imminent decision for weeks. Markets are predicting Powell is most likely going to keep his job. But would it matter if he picked someone else?

I believe the best way to answer that question is to consider the responsibilities of the Fed and its chair, as well as the serious challenges they will face come 2022 and beyond.

Meet the chair

Most introductory macroeconomics textbooks – like the ones I use to teach my students – note that the chair of the Fed is so influential that he or she can make financial markets crash or soar just by uttering a few words in public. Investors admit they scrutinize and dissect every single word the Fed chair says and even count the number of times a certain key phrase is used – I call it “Fed speech bingo.”

While all of this might be a bit of a hyperbole to make students pay more attention to an admittedly boring chapter on money and banking, it’s undeniable that the Fed chair is very important.

The position is ultimately responsible for regulating the banking system, promoting stability of the financial system and conducting monetary policy by controlling the money supply and setting interest rates – the main duties of the Federal Reserve. Seven governors, including the chair, oversee the Fed, and each has a single vote over key policy decisions like interest rates. But the chair wields significant power by setting the agenda and acting as the public voice of the Fed.

The Fed’s most important job is conducting monetary policy , which involves the control of the money supply in order to promote sustainable economic growth. The main tool used to achieve this is “targeting” the short-term interest rate to achieve low inflation and stable employment. This is what is referred to as the Fed’s dual mandate . In recent years, the Fed has also turned to more unconventional methods , like purchasing commercial bonds and other assets.

What this means for the rest of us is that the Fed helps set the rates we pay on mortgages, car loans, credit cards and other types of borrowing. Lower rates mean credit is cheaper, which boosts the economy. But this in turn can drive up inflation.

The Fed can lift rates to reduce inflation, but raising the cost of credit can hurt economic growth and lead to higher unemployment.

This is exactly the careful balancing act facing the Fed right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GNgsM_0d229ZsR00
Prices of chicken and other goods have been surging lately. AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The dual mandate – hawks and doves

Americans across the country are seeing higher prices at the mall, grocery store and gas pump as inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, shows it soaring at the fastest pace in over three decades . At the same time, the labor market hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic-induced recession early last year, with 4 million fewer employed people than in February 2020.

The focus for the Fed right now is clearly on the price increases that were initially expected to be short term and should have stabilized by now. Most economists believe the recent price gains reflect temporary supply bottlenecks and the fact that prices fell sharply in spring 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, which make inflation figures now look much larger.

The big decision that the Fed and its chair will have to make in the coming months is when to begin raising interest rates to tame inflation. If they move too much or too soon, they risk causing an economic downturn, which could lead to substantial job losses. If they act too little or too late, they risk letting inflation get out of control – as Americans last experienced in the late 1970s .

In the language used by Fed watchers, this is the difference between being a hawk and a dove . That is, a hawk is more concerned more about fighting inflation, while a dove focuses more on growth and jobs.

While most experts on monetary policy believe things will be pretty similar whether Powell or Brainard is in charge, the latter is slightly more of a dove – meaning she’s seen as more likely to put employment before fighting inflation.

In 2022, the Fed chair will have to quickly decide what its top priority will be – with stagflation being another possible scenario.

Other issues on the chair’s agenda

The Fed is also responsible for fostering stability, integrity and efficiency of the nation’s monetary and financial system, mainly through regulation .

Financial bubbles are inflating in multiple markets from stocks to digital currencies – thanks in part to the Fed’s policy of easy money that has helped drive up prices. Inattention to financial stability was one reason the Fed missed the great financial crisis until it was too late.

The Fed chair will have to decide whether to make this a higher priority, particularly if it lifts interest rates soon. Doing so could cause a market crash.

[ Too busy to read another daily email? Get one of The Conversation’s curated weekly newsletters .]

Finally, the Fed is facing pressure to tackle problems beyond its mandate, such as climate change and inequality. This is one of the main reasons Brainard’s in the running in the first place.

Progressive Democrats and activists are urging the Fed to use its regulatory powers to restrict the flow of capital away from carbon-intensive industries and redirect the money toward more climate-friendly ones. This idea is controversial because it’s not in its mandate, it risks hurting Fed independence and can ultimately lead to misallocation of resources.

Similarly, Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz and other liberals want the Fed to do more to fight inequality. Research shows that the Fed’s policies are contributing to wealth inequality .

While the Fed is probably not able to fix the issues of wealth and income inequality – these are complicated, complex issues requiring congressional action, new legislation or law enforcement – it could at least start to pay more attention to its actions so that it is not actively contributing to the problem.

Continuity or change

But the selection of the Fed chair isn’t the only way Biden will be able to leave his mark on the central bank.

Over the next weeks, he has to fill three other open spots on the Federal Reserve’s board of governors , which provides him with an opportunity for a complete makeover and allows him to shift the Fed’s board toward a more Democratic-dominated one.

This could mean the Fed does end up helping pursue progressive goals like fighting climate change and inequality, perhaps regardless of who the chair is.

Either way, Americans would be wise to pay close attention to whom Biden chooses.

Veronika Dolar does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 3

Related
WSB Radio

Americans are spending but inflation casts pall over economy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Americans are doing the main thing that drives the U.S. economy — spending — but accelerating inflation is casting a pall. A raft of economic data issued Wednesday showed the economy on solid footing, with Americans’ incomes rising and jobless claims falling to a level not seen since the Beatles were still together.
BUSINESS
WTAJ

US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter according to the government’s second read of the data, slightly better than its first estimate. But economists are predicting a solid rebound in the current quarter as long as rising inflation and a recent uptick in COVID […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Stiglitz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Lael Brainard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Ap Photo#Americans#Democrats#Harvard
FOXBusiness

Fed prepared to hike interest rates if inflation remains elevated, minutes show

Federal Reserve officials raised concern last month about hotter-than-expected inflation and signaled they could raise interest rates if consumer prices continue to soar. Minutes from the U.S. central bank's Nov. 2-3 meeting show that policymakers are prepared to hike rates from the current rock-bottom level to prevent high inflation from becoming entrenched in the U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Fed 'Absolutely' Has to Speed Up Inflation Fight: Wharton's Siegel

The Fed is "very much behind the curve' on inflation, Jeremy Siegel, prominent finance professor at the Wharton School, says. The Federal Reserve must speed up its fight against inflation, says Jeremy Siegel, renowned finance professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. The Fed now plans to finish tapering...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
New York Post

Biden says ‘disposable income’ is up as he tries to spin soaring inflation

President Biden tried to put a positive spin on soaring inflation Monday, saying that “disposable income” has increased due to government aid — but not mentioning that wages are actually losing purchasing power due to spiking prices. Biden offered the rosy take while announcing his decision to nominate Jerome Powell...
INCOME TAX
Washington Post

More oil now, less oil later: Biden’s tricky message on energy

President Biden, speaking at a global climate summit three weeks ago, called the planet’s warming a “threat to human existence as we know it,” urging the world’s nations to slash the use of fossil fuels and adding, “Action and solidarity, that’s what’s required.”. But facing soaring energy prices at home,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wraltechwire.com

Fighting inflation: Combating a wage-price spiral could trigger a recession

RALEIGH – Who doesn’t like to be paid more? Maybe there a few workers who are indifferent to their earnings, but I haven’t met them yet. Obviously being paid more means workers can buy more of what they want for themselves, their families, and even charities they support. The apparent...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Inflation is manageable. Inflation panic is out of control.

Inflation is a genuine problem, but it’s hardly spinning out of control. Inflation panic, on the other hand, is getting ridiculous. Right now a highly motivated political opposition and a hysterical media are cooperating to characterize a real but manageable issue as a historic economic catastrophe. All you have to do is turn on your TV, pick up a newspaper or look around the Web to see what a frenzy it has become.
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy