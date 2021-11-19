L.J. Alleman students hold food drive to help community ahead of holidays

Students at L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy held a food drive recently to donate to those in the community in need.

Mrs. Sarah Arceneaux's 8th grade English Language Arts class kicked off the drive and got the entire school involved.

After discussing nonprofits that would benefit from food donations, the school decided on the HUB Lafayette as their recipient. They also turned the drive into a friendly competition between classes to help boost donations.

Each class was given a collection box to decorate with a Thanksgiving theme.

Students on Friday presented the collected food items to the HUB Lafayette in the decorated boxes just in time for Thanksgiving.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel