L.J. Alleman students hold food drive to help community ahead of holidays

By KATC News
 7 days ago
Students at L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy held a food drive recently to donate to those in the community in need.

Mrs. Sarah Arceneaux's 8th grade English Language Arts class kicked off the drive and got the entire school involved.

After discussing nonprofits that would benefit from food donations, the school decided on the HUB Lafayette as their recipient. They also turned the drive into a friendly competition between classes to help boost donations.

Each class was given a collection box to decorate with a Thanksgiving theme.

Students on Friday presented the collected food items to the HUB Lafayette in the decorated boxes just in time for Thanksgiving.

Lafayette Mayor-President on holiday shopping: "buy local whenever possible"

With the Christmas shopping season kicking off tomorrow, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory wants to remind everyone to buy local whenever possible. "Our local, family-owned businesses are the foundation of our economy," Guillory stated on his public figure Facebook page. "The tax revenues from the sales of those businesses support everything in our city and parish from law enforcement and public safety, to our schools and public facilities. With COVID easing, everyone is eager to get out, see and do things, and start projects. Let's take this opportunity to boost our community and the businesses who serve all of us here in Lafayette Parish."
