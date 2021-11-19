ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sweetgreen Stock: Too Green For Me

By The Value Investor
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sweetgreen is selling healthy foods and is largely a digital business, which looks very interesting. Sweetgreen (SG) offers green food and its shares started with a big green number after going public. The company operates in the right field and the right zeitgeist, as this applies to the timing of the...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Realty Income Stock: 3 Reasons To Be Bearish

O has long been considered the cream of the crop in the triple net lease REIT space. Realty Income (O) has long been considered the cream of the crop in the triple net lease REIT space. It is one of the strongest REITs around with an A- credit rating and a very high quality real estate portfolio with its top 20 clients all classified as either recession resistant or e-commerce resistant. Furthermore, it has proven to be a very consistent cash flow compounder, thanks to its lengthy weighted average remaining lease term of ~9 years and a weighted cost of capital is under 4%, enabling it to outbid the competition for the best deals.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Wide-Moat Stocks On Sale - The December 2021 Heat Map

Step One: Wide-moat stocks with 5-star and 4-star ratings. Historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar’s moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit into the 4- or 5-star category deserve to be the subject of further analysis. See the detailed explanation and the underlying evidence of our first step in this article.
STOCKS
Financial-Planning.com

Green energy stocks crashed, but they are staging a comeback

Valuations do not matter – until they do. As the pandemic was in full swing during 2020, green energy stocks and the ETFs that hold them did incredibly well. BlackRock Inc.’s Global Clean Energy ETF (ticker ICLN) and the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) were up 71% and 125%, respectively, before the 2020 election. When it became clear that Biden would become president, and Democrats would retain their majority in the House and possibly gain enough seats to get a majority in the Senate, the green energy complex got an additional boost. After Pfizer’s announcement of an effective vaccine last November 9, the surge in green energy stocks continued until the beginning of February of this year. TAN was up 76% between the November 3 election and February 9, when it peaked with most green energy stocks and ETFs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

Despite falling 50% from its all-time high, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) has still generated tremendous returns in a short period of time. Since going public in December 2020, the stock's price has skyrocketed 570%, crushing the broader S&P 500. After those gains, is it too late to buy this fintech stock?
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Ipo#Green Food#Restaurants#Sg#Nps
The Motley Fool

It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerful Growth Stock

Even stocks that have already seen strong gains can offer massive upside to investors. Silvergate Capital has provided cryptocurrency customers with banking services for almost a decade. The bank has built multiple products to help cryptocurrency customers move money and post Bitcoin as collateral to obtain loans. When looking for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Intuitive Surgical Stock?

Intuitive Surgical's historical gains dwarf those of the broader market. The company boasts several powerful moats that protect its business from competitors. Robotic-assisted surgery is still in its infancy, gives Intuitive plenty of room to grow. In the past 20 years, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has easily outperformed the market with...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

Despite all the buzz, BioNTech’s best days may still be ahead. Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer still trades at a dirt cheap valuation. A rapidly expanding genetic testing business at Fulgent Genetics will drive long-term growth and profitability. Although cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have fallen to less than half of...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Sweetgreen leaves money in the salad bowl

TORONTO, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Lettuce has never been this exciting. Sweetgreen (SG.N) shares opened 86%. above their initial public offering price of $28 per share in their debut on Thursday, valuing the U.S.-based takeout salad chain at about $5.5 billion. That’s roughly twice the $2.7 billion it had originally expected. Sweetgreen’s salads may be healthy, but this first-day blowout almost certainly isn’t.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Street.Com

Sweetgreen Sees Plenty of Green on First Day of Trading

Sweetgreen, a healthy-food restaurant operator, had a healthy market debut Thursday as the company ended in the green. Shares of the Culver City, Calif., salad chain finished up nearly 77% to $49.50. The shares on Wednesday were priced at $28 in its initial public offering, above the $23 to $25...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Plug Power Stock Is Still In the Thick of the Green Movement

The electric vehicle revolution is in full bloom. Whether it will beat the internal combustion engine (ICE) is still up in the air. After all, the world still produces nearly 80 million fossil fuel vehicles per year. Electrical vehicle production is still a tiny portion of that. That’s the good news, however, because the balance between the two is the upside opportunity. Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock stands to benefit from this shift.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Sweetgreen: Healthy Product But Unhealthy IPO

Sweetgreen (SG) is expected to go public on November 18, 2021 with a midpoint valuation of $24/share, which would earn the stock an unattractive rating. I do not think investors should expect to make any money in Sweetgreen stock if the expected valuation comes true. A $24/share valuation implies Sweetgreen’s revenue will grow 8x 2020 levels and faster than Chipotle in its first 10 years after going public.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Green Technologies Could Propel Chips Stocks, ETFs

For all the talk — valid though it may be — about global supply chain woes crimping the semiconductor industry, that negativity isn’t reflected in share prices. Just look at the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH). SMH, one of the bellwether semiconductor exchange traded funds, is up a stellar 37.67%. That’s about 900 basis points ahead of the S&P 500 Technology Index.
ECONOMY
investmentu.com

4 Pizza Stocks To Buy That Aren’t Too Cheesy For Your Portfolio

With absolutely zero data to support my statement, I’m declaring pizza as the world’s favorite food (pizza stocks will thank me later). This is based purely on the fact that I’ve never met someone who doesn’t like it. It’s good for parties, Friday nights, quick lunches, etc. Pizza is a good option to feed a crowd or you can also just grab a quick slice for yourself. It’s honestly one of the most versatile foods in the world.
LIFESTYLE
InvestorPlace

Skillz Stock Has Too Much of Its Potential Already Priced In

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock didn’t take much of a licking after it released unimpressive third-quarter results on Nov. 3. The major news coming out of the earnings report was how much the online gaming company is spending on marketing expenses, 112% of revenue to be precise. Naturally, the earnings report is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Unity Software Stock?

Unity Software’s stock rallied after the company posted a strong Q3 report. It agreed to buy the VFX studio Weta Digital to strengthen its ecosystem as well as its non-gaming services. Unity’s stock is expensive, but that premium could be justified. Unity Software's (NYSE:U) stock price soared to an all-time...
MARKETS
CNBC

Inflation fueled by new green policies will boost these stocks and sectors, strategist says

Shah highlighted four disparate factors that will contribute to upward pressure on the cost of doing more environmentally-friendly business, dubbed environmental inflation or "en-flation." Shah recommended investors back blue chip economic franchises in order to weather the "en-flationary" environment, companies that can "flex their prices rather than wear the increased...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Curaleaf, Hexo, and Green Thumb Stocks Popped

Germany is getting a new marijuana-friendly government. Full-scale marijuana legalization is on the agenda in Germany now. With $1 billion euros in new tax revenue on the line, Germany's move could encourage other European governments to follow suit. What happened. Here in the United States, marijuana stocks, and the Congressional...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Roblox Stock Surges After Q3 Earnings: Is It Too Late to Buy?

With the number of users growing rapidly, investors are pleased. Roblox has built an asset-lite business model with strong free cash flow. At the same time, the shares are trading near their highest valuation ever. The metaverse has been getting a lot of attention recently as a few large corporations...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy