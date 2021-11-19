Sweetgreen Stock: Too Green For Me

Valuations do not matter – until they do. As the pandemic was in full swing during 2020, green energy stocks and the ETFs that hold them did incredibly well. BlackRock Inc.’s Global Clean Energy ETF (ticker ICLN) and the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) were up 71% and 125%, respectively, before the 2020 election. When it became clear that Biden would become president, and Democrats would retain their majority in the House and possibly gain enough seats to get a majority in the Senate, the green energy complex got an additional boost. After Pfizer’s announcement of an effective vaccine last November 9, the surge in green energy stocks continued until the beginning of February of this year. TAN was up 76% between the November 3 election and February 9, when it peaked with most green energy stocks and ETFs.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO