Over the past year, inflation has turned up in everything from household items to used cars. Now it’s coming for your turkey and cranberry sauce. Americans celebrate Thanksgiving this week, and as I’m sure you’ve noticed, prices are way up. The average cost of a typical holiday feast has increased 14% compared to Thanksgiving last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) annual survey. The price of the turkey alone is up 24%, which is nearly four times the official inflation rate as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO